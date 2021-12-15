Holiday bonus, last days foruse: by 2022 you can use the vouchers up to 500 euros, between deductions and discounts, for the payment of services and tourist packages offered on the national territory by tourist accommodation companies, travel agencies and tour operators but also by agritourisms and bed & breakfasts.

Without an extension, in fact, the expiration remains fixed at December 31st, date foreseen by the conversion into law of Legislative Decree no. 183/2020: the instructions to benefit from it.

Holiday bonus without extension, to be used by 2022: the instructions

Compared to the initial forecasts, they have been granted 12 months more for the use of the holiday bonus: the date has been moved first to 30 June and then to 31 December 2021. But there does not seem to be a new extension on the horizon and the Christmas break is the last chance to benefit from it.

In any case, it is possible to apply the benefits even in the early days of next year: the Revenue Agency clarifies this in the answers to frequently asked questions contained in the guide updated in September 2021.

The stay extends outside the period foreseen by the concession but must include at least one day between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2021.

If on the one hand the useful period for using the voucher has been extended, on the other hand in the last year the channel to apply.

The only ones who can still take advantage of the discount on tourist services and relative deduction, therefore, it is the taxpayers who are part of households with an ISEE of less than 40,000 euros who have requested and obtained the benefit by deadline of December 31, 2020.

The accessible benefit by 2022 consists of a discount on the amount due for the payment of services and tourist packages for 80 percent and for the remainder 20 percent in a deduction to be included in the tax return relating to the year in which the voucher was used.

The amounts available vary according to the composition of the family unit.

Family Amount (80 percent as a discount + 20 percent as a deduction) More than three people 500 Euros Two people 300 euros A person 150 euros

Holiday bonus without extension, use by 2022: how to make the payment

To use the holiday bonus by 2022, first of all, it is necessary to verify thejoining the initiative by the hotel, the travel agency or the tour operator.

Even a person other than the one who submitted the request can take advantage of the discount and deduction.

For use, however, it is necessary to respect specific instructions:

it cannot be divided, not even in the case of balance and down payment: the expenses must be paid in one solution for services rendered by a single subject , it is not possible to recover any residual amounts in any way;

for services rendered by , it is not possible to recover any residual amounts in any way; the consideration must be documented by electronic invoice or commercial document and the tax code of the taxpayer who intends to use the credit must be indicated;

and the tax code of the taxpayer who intends to use the credit must be indicated; the payment of the service it can be paid with the help, intervention or intermediation of subjects who manage telematic platforms or portals, but also of travel agencies and tour operators.

From a practical point of view, those who intend to proceed with theuse of the holiday bonus must communicate the following data to the supplier:

fiscal Code;

assigned unique code or QR code, visible on the IO app.

This way, you can check the validity of the voucher and apply the discount you are entitled to on payment: whoever benefits from the benefit must also be the holder of the invoice or commercial document issued.

The guide of the Revenue Agency warns:

“From that moment on, the facility is considered fully used and can no longer be used by any member of the family, not even for the residual amount compared to the maximum amount”.

And furthermore if the recipient of the holiday bonus pay in advance for the stay and then cannot leave, there is no refund.

All complete instructions in the guide for using theRevenue Agency.