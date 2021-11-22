Holiday destinations in December and January

Traveling when you are older turns out to be a real life experience: you choose one half for its cultural richness, for its food and wine and for the landscapes to discover, without neglecting that pinch of adventure that one is more likely to face when one is in the middle of the journey of life, as Dante would say.

A vacation in winter it is perfect to live in all its facets, including skiing, walking in the woods or through the streets of major European cities: discover the destinations for singles over 50 and 60 and the best ones for a holiday in December and January.

Holidays in the capitals of Europe

Those who have decided to organize a trip in the middle of winter, between the months of December and January can opt for the “Paris of the East“, or Budapest: crossed by the Danube, the Hungarian capital charms with its romantic atmosphere and its historical-artistic heritage. The Chain Bridge connects the two parts of the city, Buda and Pest, where the monumental Parliament Building is located which, with its turrets and spiers, is reflected in the Danube. One of the symbols of Budapest is the Royal Palace which, from the top of a hill, dominates the entire city: a stone’s throw away is the picturesque Fishermen’s Bastion, a real belvedere overlooking Pest and the Danube River. In December the whole city of Budapest is illuminated for the Christmas celebrations: at the very decorated Great Market Hall you can taste the typical foods of the period such as the tasty kürtőskalács.

Anyone who loves cold and snowy winters can then organize a trip to Copenhagen, the city of Andersen built on the Zealand islands: the Christmas markets illuminate the Nyhavn canal, one of the symbols of Copenhagen with moored boats, colorful 18th century houses and the statue of the Little Mermaid who, melancholy, looks at the sea from the Langeline pier. In winter in Denmark, the light sets early and everything is cloaked in magic, from the citadel of Kastellet to the royal residence of Amalienborg to the splendid Tivoli Gardens. It is the oldest amusement park in Europe, with that retro style that will enchant older children, recalling times long gone.

Elegance and folklore

Equally beautiful is then Salzburg, the romantic town about 300 km from Vienna linked to Mozart’s classical music and Baroque architecture that helped make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In December and January, Salzburg is in full Christmas spirit, with the Advent calendar created on the facade of the seventeenth-century Hellbrunn Castle, one of the most enchanting Renaissance palaces in the Alps and with the Christkindlmarkt, which has animated the Residenzplatz since the fifteenth century. A trip to Salzburg means strolling through the elegant streets of the city, stopping in one of the patisseries to taste the famous sweets Mozartkuglen and visit sights such as the Hohensalzburg Cathedral and Fortress, and then hike to the spectacular Salzkammergut nature area.

To spend a few weeks of vacation between the months of December and January, it is not necessary to reach faraway destinations: theItaly in fact it boasts a landscape, historical and cultural richness unique in the world.

How not to mention Naples and in particular one of its most evocative and folkloristic areas, namely Spaccanapoli. It is a road that cuts the city in two, precisely crossing the Spanish Quarters. There are many enchanting places to see, from Piazza del Gesù Nuovo to the Monastery of Santa Chiara up to the Chapel of San Severo. Unmissable, however, is San Gregorio Armeno, the famous Via dei Presepi where Neapolitan artisans show their incredible artifacts: not only the nativity figurines, but also lucky horns and Pulcinella are the masters.

A holiday between glamor and skiing

Among the destinations for a holiday in the winter months, the timeless is recommended Cortina d’Ampezzo, the pearl of the Dolomites where you can not only ski on the slopes of the Dolomiti Superski area, but also devote yourself to simple snowshoeing in the silent woods, muffled by the snow cover. The mundane Corso Italia, which winds in the shadow of the Basilica dei Santi Filippo e Giacomo, welcomes those who prefer to relax between shopping, trendy clubs or spas. There is no shortage of museums in Cortina, from the “Paleontological Museum” to the “Ethnological Museum of the Regole d’Ampezzo”, where fossils that date back to 230 million years ago are kept. You can also stay in a typical mountain chalet, spending evenings in front of the fireplace with some travel books to read.

A valid alternative to Cortina d’Ampezzo is Courmayeur, located in Val d’Aosta right at the foot of Mont Blanc. It is certainly a glamorous ski resort, but what makes it truly unique is the “Skyway Monte Bianco”: in just 6 minutes this cable car transports visitors 3466 meters high, to the top of Punta Helbronner. A circular panoramic terrace offers an unforgettable view not only of Mont Blanc but also of Monte Rosa, Gran Paradiso and the Matterhorn. A little further down is the Torino Refuge, a historic building from 1898 where you can warm up with the tasty dishes typical of the area.