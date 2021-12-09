holiday in the mountains with a 100% electric SUV, test drive

Four days in the mountains of Valtellina, aboard the 100% electric SUV Aiways U5. We had the pleasure of being able to test, in quite demanding conditions, the new Chinese SUV imported into Italy by the Koelliker Group. We liked the car, here’s in detail how much the holiday cost in terms of refills at the columns and consumption.

Aiways U5, in Valtellina with reduced autonomy

We started from the province of Milan with destination Envelope, in the province of Sondrio. There our accommodation awaited us, for a distance traveled of about 130 km. Challenging but not too much for one SUVs that the parent company say has a range of 410 km. Clearly a fact that does not take into account much more complex travel situations, such as ours. So much so that, on mountain roads, with the heating always on, full trunk and four people on board, we have found that we can reach approximately 290/300 km in eco mode. Which all in all is a more than good range for a vehicle with a family target.

The journey through the Valtellina mountains, first day

Nothing to say about performance and driving style, which we liked a lot. The car is very agile, has a remarkable steering turn and a dynamic and pleasant pace. The engine, with 150 kW (204 hp) of power, did not have particular problems in covering even steep uphill stretches in the mountains, as well as held up very well in the descent phase.

Once in Sondrio we made a small lunch break, since the accommodation would only be ready in the afternoon. And here we took advantage of countless columns present (really an applause to the whole Valtellina, definitely a step forward) for a small, quick charge at a Be Charge stall. Then we went to the nearby town of Castione Andevenno, just 7 km away, where there was a shopping center, taking advantage of a second recharge (the first cost € 2.19, this € 3.85). Then the return home and evening at the pizzeria. With two girls in tow, we certainly couldn’t overdo it.

Second day, without reload anxiety

The second day took us to Mazzo di Valtellina, 33 km away, to admire the local markets. We did not recharge the car either the night before, or in Mazzo. We still had over 50% recharge, reason there was none. The fact is that returning home we decided to take a tour of Tirano: first lunch and then visit to the basilica, with relative free recharge at the local Lidl: if you sharpen your wits, you can also save. Back home, we decided again that there was no need to recharge the car and we waited to do it the following morning, when we went to the supermarket for shopping (cost € 7.60). In the evening, then, dinner in the center of Sondrio: we parked the car in an underground car park where, wonderingly, we found yes there column we were looking for, but we also found that it was free! And the return home, with a full stomach, was even more enjoyable.

Last day, at an altitude of 1200 meters

The last day of our vacation we went to Aprica (distance 30 km), a location 1200 meters high. Here we found a column (the only one in the whole country) of Acel Energie. Tour to the markets and car in charge (cost of € 9.34). On the way back, the car will be charged again for the whole night (€ 12.46 the cost) to return to Milan the following morning. In total, we traveled about 450 km, spending € 35.44 on top-ups, for a cost of about € 0.077 per kilometer.

Final considerations, Aiways U5 well, too bad the columns …

We have never had any problems either with the car or with the columns, thanks to apps like Nextcharge and similar. Sure, we would have liked to have found some c’squick recharge box, to see if the car could actually reach 100% battery in 35 minutes. This was not possible but we were able to spend our holiday in peace and without worries, without the famous reload anxiety on the rump. When asked if the Aiways U5 is a car to buy, we answer: with a price list starting at € 41,790, in this regard, the quality / price ratio is really interesting. Let’s not expect great things from the cockpit, with a minimalist and linear dashboard that houses the screen for the instrumentation (divided into three parts) and that for the multimedia system.

Certain, some details need to be worked on. Like the dashboard that doesn’t have a space where you can store your smartphone. Essential, even trivially just to set up the navigator given that on board is not present except through connection with Apple Car and Android Car. And then the four arrows placed, who knows why, in the attic. It’s a navigation menu screen that does not include the Italian language in its settings. In the end the trunk of the Aiways U5. It is not very large (432 liters per sofa in use) but the 45 liter compartment housed under the front hood is really useful.

