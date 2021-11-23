Holiday like in the House of Gucci

Holiday like in House of Gucci, on Airbnb one night at Villa Balbiano (Tuesday 23 November 2021)

House of Gucci it has not yet been released in theaters, on November 24 in the US and on December 16 in Italy, but it has already made a lot of talk about it. And just for the launch of the film, you can stay for one night to Villa Balbiano, the splendid architectural jewel on Lake Como, location of some filming of the film. All thanks to Airbnb which renews its partnership with Hollywood. (Tuesday 23 November 2021)ofit has not yet been released in theaters, on November 24 in the US and on December 16 in Italy, but it has already made a lot of talk about it. And just for the launch of the film, you can stay for oneto, the splendid architectural jewel on Lake Como, location of some filming of the film. All thanks towhich renews its partnership with Hollywood. House of Gucci, Villa Balbiano on Airbnb

look at the pictures …Read about iodonna

Advertising





nuganareulV : even today I am like Cameron Diaz in L’Amore does not go on vacation but still no Jude Law has knocked on my door – pameladiverona : RT @bioccolo: You read certain things and swearwords early in the morning. Wonderful villages seen as containers, with no interest in the communes … – ritadalpastro : RT @GiancarloDeRisi: Bertolaso ​​optimistic puts his face on it: we must be careful but we can go on vacation, how will it be possible to… – TEQUILA60502393 : @ soniaross75 @ladyonorato Their hatred comes from the awareness of having been injected with a poison that kills … – stamps : Fusaro if they take out the light how do they fill our heads with bullshit every day ??? 2 weeks without light s … –

Latest News from the network: Vacation like Use: 20 million in flight for Thanksgiving, pre – pandemic levels Even in normal times the days of vacation around Thanksgiving, which falls on the last … In major airports like the Jfk of New York the times to check in have exceeded even …

Marianna, baby prostitute of Parioli / ‘I was a child, I was not afraid, but …’ My friends and I were looking for a summer job to go to vacation, then a friend of mine found a … She started and seeing that she didn’t seem worried or afraid, I began to see her like one thing …

In Italy as in Lapland: where to do winter glamping Travel How did pizza appear in the Soviet Union? The first restaurants where it was possible to experience the flavor of “Western life” were opened in Moscow on the eve of the 1980 Olympics. And in Gorky Street, today’s Tverskaya, the “sovie …

Ganna gets going: from Thursday in Gran Canaria with the national team. With him also the world champion Fidanza If we think that a month ago he was still on stage at the World Track Championships in Roubaix (team gold, individual bronze), and that on Saturday 6 November he took part in the Criterium Giro d’Italia in Dubai, here is …









Vacation like







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Vacation like





