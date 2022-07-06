Holiday to launch a thriller movie marathon on Netflix

Looking for a little suspense this holiday? Netflix presents you in its varied and popular catalog the selection of titles that are not going to disappoint you.

For lovers of intrigue, these films develop, in less than 90 minutes, plots with different nuances, deep and intense. There are few genres that are capable of keeping us glued to the screen and suspense is one of them as it encompasses mystery, thrillers and intrigue.

Sometimes it is difficult to choose movies from a genre that has so many representatives, but in this selection, Chevere.life offers you some that you will enjoy from start to finish.

“Deadly Line: To the Limit”

Medical students explore life after death by temporarily stopping their hearts. But his experiment has terrible side effects.

Is there life after death? What does it feel like to die? “Deadly Line” shows what happens when we pass to the other side. Courtney (Elliot Page), Ray (Diego Luna), Marlo (Nina Dobrev), Jamie (James Norton) and Sophia (Kiersey Clemons), are the five medical students doing their residencies at the same hospital.

The story begins when Courtney, due to a car accident, loses her little sister. After nine years, she decides to carry out a unique experiment, after several investigations, she wants to study the brain activity at the instant a person is presumed dead.

“Hypnotic”

According to the synopsis of Netflix, the story follows “a young woman (Kate Siegel) who in search of self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist (Jason O’Mara) but after a handful of intense sessions, discovers consequences unexpected and deadly.

In the psychological thriller, Jenn hires the hypnotist after an acquaintance recommends him to her and claims that things went very well for her. So she decides to try the treatment and, after a series of sessions that get more and more intense, she discovers that everything can have deadly consequences, and that the man who is helping her is a master manipulator who intends to use her to fulfill his wishes. own goals. And now that she went through her hypnosis sessions, he can control her mind, make her forget things and act involuntarily.

“The phone”

The suspenseful horror film shows an unusual story that begins to unfold when the 28-year-old Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye) returns to the family home, located in a rural area of ​​South Korea.

She arrives by train from Seoul and as she heads down a dirt road, she meets a family acquaintance, strawberry farmer Sung-ho (Oh Jeong-se), who drives her home in his van and also asks her about her mother’s health.

Once in the mansion, which has been closed for a while, Seo-yeon must find a landline since she forgot her cell phone on the train. Thus, he discovers a wireless device that she did not remember, where he will receive a call that will completely change his existence.

Everything begins to get even more complicated when Seo-yeon discovers that Young-sook lives in the same house she is in 2019, but for 20 years. She will soon realize that the link that unites them, after overcoming the time barrier, is the cordless phone.

“Night flight”

Fear takes over the night flight. Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) travels to Miami. Shortly after takeoff, Jackson (Murphy), her seatmate, reveals the reason for her presence aboard her: he is the mastermind of a plot to kill the Commissioner of Homeland Security, and Lisa is the key to get it done. If she refuses to cooperate, Jackson will order her father killed.

Trapped on the plane, Lisa desperately searches for a way to elude Jackson and prevent an impending murder.

“Dangerous Company”

According to the synopsis, Sarah Mathews (Minka Kelly) is about to attend her first year at a university in Los Angeles to study the career that she is so passionate about, fashion design. Leaving her room, she meets Tracy Morgan (Alyson Michalka), a cheerful, friendly girl of hers, who decides to invite her to the first “Tau Sigma Kappa” fraternity party. She that night she meets Stephen (Cam Gigandel), the guitarist of a band with whom he falls in love.

Returning to her room, Sarah finds her roommate, Rebecca (Leighton Meester), a quiet, supportive girl with whom she begins to develop a close friendship. Sarah tells him about Jason (Matt Lanter), her ex, who kept calling her on the phone, even though she didn’t want to hear from him anymore.

On one occasion Rebecca answers and pretends to be her friend, creating fantasies and illusions for Jason. Everything will end badly.