Holidays 2021: the ultra-elegant looks of the stars under the tree

TOeven for many stars Holidays 2021 are affected by the Omicron variant, so the location for the toast is the most intimate you can have, your home. This without renouncing to exhibit Christmas trees from a thousand and one nights, multitudes of gifts and above all glamorous and refined outfits, for women even in the long run. As the Beckham, Kendall Jenner And Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas.

The Beckhams family glam for Christmas 2021

As the British tradition dictates, the Merry Christmas for the Beckham they are very important and deserve one family photo with looks for great occasions. Next to the king size tree decorated with coats of arms and lights in profusion, the sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz wear the classic black tuxedo suit with double-breasted blazer like dad David (posing on tiptoe).

The little one of the house, Harper, is dressed for a ceremony in a blue satin dress and micro-cardigan elegant cream color. The top of elegance, however, reaches mother Victoria, who sports a long dress from her homonymous collection Victoria Beckham. With modern cut-out effects on the shoulders, the jersey dress is printed with oversized chains with a glitter effect and has two deep folds doubled in tone nude.

Kendall Jenner’s sumptuous festive look

Across the ocean too Kendall Jenner do not forget i Christmas Greetings via social. For her the photo is in mode single, with a sumptuous Carolina Herrera dress that would steal the show from everyone else anyway.

The sleeveless long-dress with fitted bodice and final mega flounce decorated with a sequence of flakes black on black, it is perfect with the background of the double Christmas trees. As bright as the hoop earrings with giant pearl.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, elegance of a couple

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas they win the prize for the largest and most spectacular tree and greet the fans with a very tender photo in the intimacy of their home together with their beloved dogs.

While he wears the traditional plaid shirt with dark pants, she does not give up on long elegant dress which would also be great for an important red carpet. A dress with kimono sleeves in fluid fabric devoré emerald green with animalier effect. Combined with eye-catching earrings by design paisley and sophisticated sabot in white leather with low heel.

