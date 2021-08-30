Holidays in Italy, from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Robert Downey Jr. and Bono Vox: this is where they are

Summer is coming, but the American stars are already here. If the Italians don’t go to Hollywood, the Hollywood people come to Italy and even if geolocating them in the right place at the right time is complicated, with a bit of luck you may come across your idol. No, it is not an episode of Celebrity Huntend, just a new chapter of an old love story, the one between the American stars and Italy: one after the other and thanks to the vaccine green passes, here are new arrivals and welcome returns, from Venice to Umbria, passing for the coves of the Island of Elba and the Amalfi Coast.

ROMANTIC VENICE FOR BLOOM-PERRY

Among the first to set foot in Italy, he stands out the couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, complete with a daughter Daisy Lovee doggie Buddy. The pop star and the star did not miss anything, from a visit to a Murano glassmaker to a gondola ride, then again walks through the streets and canals, romantic photos and inevitable clichés (there is also the Stories with the pizza chef and the one with the spritz in hand), all documented step by step on Instagram. With a little luck, it was possible to pinch them in Campo Santa Margherita or Giudecca. And there are already those who speculate that the couple are looking for a new location for the wedding: after the two planned ceremonies – the first in Japan, the second in their estate in Montecito (Harry of England and Meghan Markle also live in the same street) – and postponed due to Covid, they could decide to get married in Venice.

BON VOX BETWEEN TUSCANY AND LIGURIA

Punctual as every summer, it has begun the hunt for the boats of the famous. Like the Cyan, a 42-meter with 14 cabins owned by The Edge, the U2 guitarist (who also rented him for 162 thousand euros a week): on board in this period there is also Bono Vox and the two artists are having a good time with their respective families off the coast of Tuscany and Liguria. In these days, they stopped first in Porto Venere, then on Palmaria Island then, to avoid prying eyes, they decided to navigate among the most hidden coves of the Island of Elba. The hunt for Bono is wide open.

THE RETURN OF THE CLOONEY

Jubilation throughout the Como kingdom: the Clooney have returned to Laglio. After a very long year and a half of absence, due to Covid, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin they packed their bags and reopened the doors of Villa Oleandro, in Laglio. With the excuse of celebrating the twins’ birthday Ella and Alexander, the golden couple has settled in the mansion and promise to stay there for the whole summer (commuting to London and Los Angeles), possibly in the company of many illustrious friends. The VIP watchers are on the alert but watch out for the “Clooney ordinance”: to protect the Clooney family from the intrusiveness of onlookers and paparazzi, the ban on standing in front of the Villa remains valid, even on the lake with private boats.

ALL CRAZY FOR UMBRIA

With “Lovely Umbria“, Robert Downey Jr. let the world know via social media that he was on vacation in Italy: Iron Man had a great time between Assisi and Norcia (but has crossed over into Tuscany, in Cortona, where he was recognized despite a mask and sunglasses) and with his colleague and friend Jeremy Strong he also stopped in Solomeo to visit the king of cashmere, Brunello Cucinelli. Italian grand tour also underway for Anthony Hopkins, who is documenting via Instagram his journey that began in Rome and continued between Umbria and Tuscany.

THERE IS ED WESTWICK ON THE COAST

To celebrate his birthday, Ed Westwick chose the Amalfi Coast: the star of Gossip Girl in fact, he returned to Italy, where he had already been on vacation last year with his girlfriend, the South African model Tamara Francesconi. The couple stayed in the iconic Villa Cimbrone, a deluxe hotel in Ravello, then indulged in dinners under the stars and boat trips away from curious eyes. Before leaving for London, they stopped in Florence and allowed themselves a visit to the Uffizi. Bell’Italia never betrays.