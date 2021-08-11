News

Holidays in Italy, George Clooney is in Tuscany in Cortona

The Nation reported the arrival of the actor, cLasse 1961, in Italy for a few days of relaxation in the company of his wife Amal Alamuddin.

George Clooney, the arrival in Tuscany

George Timothy Clooney, this is the name of the registry office, is only the latest in chronological order of the many faces of the Italian and international entertainment world who have opted for the Bel paese for the summer holidays.

In the past few hours The Nation has relaunched the news of the artist’s presence in Italy. The actor and his sweetheart have in fact chosen to return to Tuscany, more precisely to Cortona, in the province of Arezzo, where they spent some moments of relaxation and carefree.

After the French capital, the actress (PHOTO) has arrived at Venice in the company of his daughter Shiloh.

The artist reached the Lagoon aboard theOrient Express, as told by the friend JR who immortalized the trip by publishing a post on his profile Instagram which boasts more than one and a half million followers.

