Holidays in Italy: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Venice with their daughter Daisy Dove. VIDEO

With the opening of international borders in Italy the stars are back. For a few weeks now, the Bel Paese has been hosting celebrities from overseas, who have been away from the beauties of the peninsula for a few seasons. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have chosen Venice , the magnificent lagoon city, even more desirable in the months preceding the summer heat, for a few days of relaxation and healthy tourism , far from the paparazzi who still managed to find them in the crowd. The singer and actor, in Italy with little Daisy Dove, who turns one in August, and the adorable poodle Nugget, were spotted on a boat cruising the canals. Orlando Bloom did not fail to share on his personal Instagram profile some contents of the trip to the Venetian capital: among these, a romantic selfie with his gorgeous partner .

Relax and tenderness on the Grand Canal

Fall in love in Venice, it seems like the title of a film and instead it is precisely the feeling that the images that portray Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom convey around the lagoon capital that has always had a special place in the hearts of American stars. The two super stars have been seen mingling with the crowd of tourists who have recently begun to invade the streets and canals. Dress very simply with a summer look, made of t-shirt and hat (for him) and short and light dresses (for her), the two let themselves be portrayed while they exchange effusions and let themselves be carried away by the dreamy atmosphere of one of the most romantic cities in the world.

Orlando Bloom and his family stay in one of the most prestigious hotels in Venice which enjoys an exceptional view of the Grand Canal. The two also indulged in a romantic aperitif without little Daisy Dove, born last August and who recently started crawling and put her first tooth – the news was shared by her mother a few weeks ago in an interview in the States. Katy Perry in the last one said she was enthusiastic and infinitely grateful for the love that came with motherhood.