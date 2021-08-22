Holidays in Italy, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry land in Capri

The glamorous couple, in Capri for a charity event organized by Luisa Via Roma, allowed themselves a few days of relaxation and appeared happier and more smiling than ever.

The glamor and timeless charm of Capri have struck again: this year there are many VIPs who have allowed themselves a stop on the island. After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Back together after twenty years, super pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have also been spotted.

The couple, in Capri for a solidarity event organized by LuisaViaRoma inside the Certosa di San Giacomo, enjoyed the beauty of the place, between walking and shopping in the streets of the center. The two celebrities then stopped in a restaurant in the area, “La Fontelina”, where both were very helpful and smiling, taking photos and chatting with the fans.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, love under the sign of the Faraglioni

Katy Perry was the guest of honor at the gala evening of a great solidarity event, now well known on the island: Unicef ​​LuisaViaRoma. Inside the 14th century cloister, the American pop star took to the stage to delight the guests present during the charity auction, along with John Legend.

The singer first arrived in the Campania capital, with a private jet, then reached Capri with a motorboat, together with little Daisy, the daughter to whom she also dedicated the song of the same name. Always cool and trendy, Katy Perry wore black leggings and a t-shirt of the same color, to complete the outfit a pair of dark sunglasses, a cap with a visor and the now inevitable mask. The US star definitely wanted to go unnoticed.

Once disembarked, Katy Perry drove an SUV to the hotel where she stayed, the Tiberio Palace. Towards evening Orlando Bloom also arrived at the hotel, with their beloved dog in tow.