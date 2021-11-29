Holidays where you have to survive alone

There are travel agencies that offer rather unusual holiday packages, where the gist of the experience is to survive after being abandoned in remote and unpopulated places, without guides or sophisticated tools to navigate. In a long article published on the New Yorker the English journalist Ed Caesar recounted the experience he had personally experienced with a trip of this type, in which he described “the joys – and the absurdities – of finding oneself abandoned in a desolate landscape”.

To plan his unusual vacation, Caesar turned to the travel agency Black Tomato, which has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom and offers experience packages called “Get Lost”, literally “getting lost” or “disappearing”. The agency’s website promises trips that “help people to disconnect from everything, fully experience the opportunity and feel involved to achieve a wonderful sense of satisfaction”, arguing that “sometimes you have to get lost to find yourself”, for example by trying to getting around in “unknown and unexplored” places, not knowing exactly where you are going or what you will need.

In the words of Caesar, who for two days had to orient himself on a journey of almost 29 kilometers at an altitude of more than 2 thousand meters in the Atlas Mountains, in Morocco, they are journeys where one has “few preconceptions and no control “.

Black Tomato is based on the idea that tourists accustomed to exclusive travel want different experiences than luxurious and comfortable stays, and are willing, so to speak, to earn their vacation with some kind of physical effort or positive gesture. This is why he organizes trips in which his clients have to survive practically alone in the steppe of Mongolia, in the jungle of Costa Rica or in the desert of Namibia and then, at the end of the journey, they are rewarded with a stay in a luxury hotel. Some travel packages of this type cost as much as $ 15,000 per person. Among those who request them there are, for example, heads of large technological startups, but also couples on honeymoon and rather adventurous single people.

As Caesar explained, those who choose to make a trip of this type do not know where they will go, until the last one. The agency takes care of organizing the transport and the itinerary based on a few preferences expressed by the customer, for example the time available, while ensuring that the experience will be done in complete safety (we’ll be back). Before leaving, he also gave some indications on what to bring: in the case of the journalist, who had discovered that he had to fly from Manchester to Marrakesh only two days before departure, light clothes, sunscreen, boots and a windbreaker.

– Read also: The Kraffts, reckless volcanologists

Once he landed at the airport, Caesar was greeted by a local guide who worked with the agency and was then accompanied for about 10 hours to the starting point of his journey, in “a Morocco that most Moroccans do not knows », according to the words of the guide itself. There another employee of the agency – a former commander of the British Royal Navy, named Phil Asher – had told him a few things about the route he should take, giving him some basic recommendations on how to orient himself.

The rules of the experience dictated that he could not carry his phone, tent or matches, and if ever he was in danger he would have to ask for help via one of the two GPS devices provided by the agency. Caesar had therefore begun his journey with a backpack which contained among other things a compass, paper maps and charger for the GPS; a sleeping bag, a mat and a waterproof sheet; some snacks, dehydrated food and 3 liters of water. He also brought an old phone without a SIM card so he could take some pictures.

According to the instructions, the following day he would have to climb an altitude difference of about 300 meters to go to the top of a mountain and then reach a specific point within a certain hour, where the agency’s collaborators would have made him find another 3 liters of water. ‘water. From there, he would have to continue west, crossing escarpments and desert valleys and following a dry riverbed to get to his final destination.

Should add, it is pretty much a career highlight for me to have two photos of mine published in @newyorker. Granted, one is an average selfie. But the other is this belter, taken on an old Samsung: pic.twitter.com/ftBtFQVFwO – Ed Caesar (@edcaesar) November 22, 2021

Caesar wrote that he had problems with fatigue and orientation, understandably, but also said he had a “deeply rewarding” experience.

During the itinerary he had managed to orient himself by consulting the maps and following the droppings of the goats or the few footprints of boots found along the way. He had remembered how to light a fire thanks to the instructions that Asher had given him and had learned to distinguish in the distance the few paths traced on the stony ground, which in some places had reminded him of the images transmitted by the rovers and experimental helicopters sent. on Mars.

In another stretch he realized he was in the right direction after noticing a group of nomads with mules, met again a few hours later: they were people employed by a French travel agency to carry the equipment necessary for some hikers and during a chat restaurateur had offered him Berber tea and sardines. On the way Caesar had encountered very few animals and in hearing various rustles and a few rolling stones he remembered Asher’s recommendations about scorpions, snakes and the dangers of the mountain.

At the end of the journey, reviewing the pickup that had brought him to the starting point, he didn’t want the experience to end.

– Read also: How time passes when it cannot be measured

As foreseen by the vacation package, after two days alone on the Atlas, Caesar was accommodated in a luxury hotel near Ouarzazate, a city three and a half hours by road from Marrakech nicknamed “the gateway to the desert” but also “the Hollywood of Morocco ”, as several films have been made there. At the hotel he had met Asher again, but had also noticed that he looked as dirty and fatigued as he was, discovering that he had been followed for the duration of his journey.

Asher had always remained a few hundred meters behind him: when he heard the sound of stones in the distance, it was Asher who followed him; when he got a message from him on the GPS asking him if he was okay – the only one on the whole trip – it was because Asher had noticed he was going astray.

Caesar wrote that his experience was “both real and very theatrical”, with “a touch of Westworld“: In citing the well-known television series in which many things are not what they seem, let’s say, he explained that he was never really disconnected, but that” he had the privilege of living for some time with the illusion of to be “. “I was only able to travel this way because a group of experts had prepared an itinerary suited to my fitness and had checked my every move so that I could feel unsafe but never really be,” wrote Caesar. adventure was perfectly packaged just like my hotel stay, ”he concluded.