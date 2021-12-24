Holidays with Telelibertà: celebrities, bishop’s wishes and much more

During the holidays, the Telelibertà schedule does not stop on digital terrestrial channels 98 and 598 and in “live streaming” on portable “devices” through the Liberta.it website. On the contrary, it is enriched with some extra contents to keep the Piacentines updated on everything that happens in our territory through in-depth analysis and dissemination with an eye to culture, to the Christmas period we are experiencing and to moments of leisure.

At 1pm (and then at 7pm) Carlo Francou interview the artist Luigi Gatti, author of the illustration protagonist of the special Christmas cover of the newspaper on newsstands. “The wait” the name of the work on the front page which will be discussed during the interview.

For the day of December 24, the TGL with the news from Piacenza and its province will be regularly broadcast live in the editions of 1.15pm and 7.30pm. In the queue for the evening TGL, at 20.05, the bishop’s wishes Adriano Cevolotto, then the unmissable appointment at 20.10 with the “Fairy Tales in Freedom” by Teatro Gioco Vita, set in the Luzzati Space. The fairy tale scheduled for Christmas Eve is Brothers Grimm’s “The Golden Key”.

At 20.25, a trip to the nativity scenes and Piacenza nativity scenes. At 9 pm, Christmas special for the weekly column of the Diocese, “The roads of life”. The journalist Barbara Tondini interviews two illustrious Piacentines, a layman and a religious: Astutillo Malgioglio, former Inter goalkeeper, for 40 years engaged in social work and the priest and theologian Ermes Ronchi, a figure historically known and appreciated by the public of Telelibertà.

On Christmas day, the two news at 1.15pm and 7.30pm will be replaced by as many special editions entirely dedicated to “good news”, including facts, stories, stories and interviews that are exemplary in their own way. During the day we will also be able to review all the broadcasts dedicated to Christmas celebrations: at 9 “The covers of Liberty”, at 11.40 the Piacenza cribs, at 12 the special “The streets of life”, at 13 the bishop’s wishes, at 20.30 a concert from our archive for “Note di Libertà” and at 9.45 pm the special episode of “Nel mirino” dedicated to Piacenza nativity scenes.

From 20.10 the daily strip continues (it will last until Epiphany) “Fables in Freedom” with protagonists Nicola Cavallari, Michele Zaccaria and Davide Cignatta, who will propose the tale “The awakening of Scrooge” by Charles Dickens.

Sunday 26 December, for Santo Stefano, on Telelibertà we will be able to see the special cribs of “In the viewfinder” at 10 am. At 1.15 pm the TGL week, which collects salient facts and news of the last period, enriched by the special “good news” proposed by our editorial staff for the days of Christmas.

At 6 pm the special “The roads of life”; at 19.30 the evening edition of the TGL week embellished with special news. At 20.10 the “Fables in Freedom” with the European folk tale “The gingerbread man”. Then, off to the Christmas film scheduled for the “prime time” at 20.30. A great classic: “Mission Impossible”, a 1996 film by Brian De Palma, starring Tom Cruise and next Jon Voight, Jean Reno and Vanessa Redgrave.