holistic and collaborative approach are key

The director of medicine and R&D at Boehringer Spain, Guillem Bruch.

Disorders related to chronic diseases are a frequent reason for consultation Primary Care (PC), the main reference in care for chronic patients. According to the European Health Survey in Spain, chronic diseases affect more than 22 million people, which means 54 percent of the population, with special prevalence in people over 65 years of age, where the percentage rises to 89.5 percent. Despite this, chronicity has no age and can also affect children. Specifically in Spain, 19 percent of boys and girls live with some diagnosed chronic disease.

Boehringer Ingelheimin line with its vision of putting the patient at the center of its actions, is committed to the approach to chronicity and with the transformation of local health care, collaborating with scientific societies and patient organizations to improve care processes in health centers. Chronic diseases are pathologies of long duration and slow progression that entail aimitation of quality of life of the people who suffer from them. They can become cause of premature mortality And they had a economic impact important, both at the family and healthcare level.

Chronicity and the chronic patient require a holistic and collaborative approach, which is why it has been a main item on our agenda for more than 60 years. The health and well-being of patients is our priority,” he explains. William BruchDirector of Medicine and R&D at Boehringer Ingelheim Spain.

As a health agent, Boehringer Ingelheim promotes different training projects aimed at health professionalsrecognizing its work as a fundamental axis of the system and especially for chronic patients who need continuous care.

The updating of processes and protocols that contribute to improving the care experience of chronic patients requires a joint work between health professionals, the administration and the pharmaceutical industry. The humanization of care is also included here, involving chronic patients in the decisions to be made about their illness.

Primary Care Day

On Primary Care Day, which is celebrated on April 12, it serves to highlight the role of health professionals from primary care health centers, which according to Francisco Jose Saezcoordinator of the Chronicity working group of the SEMG (Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians) they face the challenge of surviving care overload.

“When we talk about care for chronic patients in Primary Care we are defining the essential part of our consultation. Based on 2019 data (the most current), the number of patients we have with at least one chronic disease is 55 percent. But these patients and it isespecially those over 65who are close to 77 percent of patients with a diagnosis of chronicity, occupy more than 80 percent of our queries”, he declares.

Change the paradigm from the acute patient to the chronic patient and stop treating the disease to go to prevention is one of the solutions for which they bet from the medical societies. One of the key aspects to improve the quality of life of chronic patients is the performance of physical activity appropriate to the conditions of each person, wear a correct sleep hygieneeliminate behaviors such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, a balanced diet, etc. as well as a correct follow-up of his illness by the multidisciplinary teams of health centers.

In this sense, Sáez highlights that “the WHO establishes the need for increase the percentage of the health budget in Primary Care up to 25 percent, showing that the presence of a greater number of PC physicians favors disease prevention and health promotion, prolonging the survival of people. And that economic investment is what we lack in AP, where the national average of 14 percent has decreased with the Covid-19 pandemic”.