Holland, a rare Ferrari Enzo worth more than 3 million euros crashes into a tree

According to local sources, a mechanic from a Ferrari dealership in Hilversum (owner of the sports car from Maranello) destroyed the coupe by hitting the rear against a tree. Extensive damage to wheels, suspension, bodywork and dashboard

Between 2002 and 2004, 400 examples of the Ferrari Enzo were produced in Maranello. A precious and rare coupe, produced to celebrate the then 55th anniversary of the Cavallino. But if the number of models on the streets is already low, it is definitely impressive to see that one of them was destroyed in an accident. It happened on Tuesday 18 January on the streets of Baarn, in the province of Utrecht and only half an hour from Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. This is confirmed by the Dutch press agency TO: the culprit is a “Ferrari Kroymans” mechanic based in Hilversum, North Holland. A Dutch dealership that is the real owner of the Emilian racing car (its name, in fact, was present on the green registration plate).

Damage to two wheels, suspension, bodywork and dashboard – According to the account of a witness present at the time of the disaster, the Maranello mid-engined coupe was traveling at high speed when the mechanic, shortly after exiting the motorway, lost control and then crashed into a tree with the rear. . From the bang, the Ferrari Enzo came out destroyed: in addition to the two passenger-side wheels that detached from both axles, the body panels were damaged, as well as various damage to the dashboard and suspension. Fortunately, both the V12 powerplant and carbon fiber monocoque were not affected by the impact.

The model was worth more than three million euros – Climate and weather conditions also contributed to the crash. Although it was not raining in Baarn at the time of the disaster, the roads were cold and wet, with temperatures above freezing, not ideal conditions for driving a 660hp car at full speed. Now the question is whether the supercar will be permanently repaired or scrapped. Of the 400 built, only three are registered in the Netherlands. If in the latest auctions around the world two specimens were sold for 1.76 and 2.64 million euros, according to local sources the destroyed Ferrari was valued at 3.5 million dollars (more than three million in euros), being highly sought after in the area. And now, it risks disappearing forever.

