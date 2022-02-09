Holland, in Uncharted I become like Indiana Jones – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 09 – A few weeks after Spider-man’s global triumph: No way home, which has become the sixth highest-grossing film ever, Tom Holland, the British star who at 25 entered the increasingly restricted Olympus of stars considered a guarantee for Hollywood mega productions, presents itself as the symbolic face of another potential new franchise. It is Uncharted by Ruben Fleischer, based on the bestselling series of action adventure video games of the same name (over 40 million copies sold in 15 years), created by Amy Hennig and developed by Naughty Dog for Playstation (which here is co-producer with Playstation productions). An adrenaline-fueled adventure, played together with Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas, who for Holland, who arrived in Rome to talk about the film together with the director and producers Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, has family as a common thread.



“It’s a very strong theme – explains the actor, meeting journalists, in a location that offers him the Colosseum as a backdrop -. Rather than looking for a lost treasure, he looks for his family and finds it in Sully (Wahlberg), with which a relationship is created between elder and younger brother “. For Holland “action adventure has always been a favorite genre, I grew up loving the Indiana Jones movies, Mission Impossible, James Bond.



So having the chance here to show my version of what I love to find in Indiana Jones was incredibly exciting… It’s a dream come true. “In the story, full of goodies for video game lovers but also compelling for those unfamiliar with the game. video game, Nathan Drake, skilled barman and thief, agrees to ‘team up’ with the treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover the legendary gold accumulated by Ferdinand Magellan and his crew. A mission in which Nathan sets out hoping to find his elder brother Sam, who, according to Sully’s story, had already attempted the enterprise, only to disappear into thin air. The adventure turns out to be a dangerous and whirlwind circumnavigation of discoveries and enigmas to be solved, from Barcelona to the Banda Sea. ( HANDLE).

