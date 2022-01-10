Holland, Mark Rutte swears as prime minister for the fourth time: the pact with the liberals for a green, pro-European and less “frugal” government

The Dutch premier Mark Rutte has just taken the oath, together with the new ministers, in the hands of King Willem-Alexander, giving life to his fourth government. The ceremony took place in the ballroom of the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. The birth of the new executive almost arrives ten months after the legislative elections, at the end of the negotiations longest in history of the country. “We are ready to devote ourselves with full energy to the Netherlands during this term,” wrote Rutte on Twitter. The premier refers above all to the great challenges that Holland must face and that the new government hopes to solve: from the new variant Omicron of Covid (which imposed a lockdown throughout the country) to change climatic, from the housing shortage until the future ofagriculture.

Read Also Kazakhstan, the government: “164 dead, over 2200 injured and 8000 arrests”. President Tokayev at the CSTO summit: “Coup attempt”

Pillar of the new government is the Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy, of which Rutte himself is a member. The center-right party is also part of it Christian Democratic Appeal (Cda), the centrists ofChristian union and the pro-European and liberal movement Democraten66 (D66), which became the second party in the coalition. All together they control a narrow majority in the Room low (made up of 150 seats) but they are in minority in the Room high.

Read Also David Sassoli back in hospital: ‘Hospitalized for a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system’

Furthermore, for the first time in Dutch political history, half of the team ministers will consist of women: one of them, the leader of the D66 Sigrid Kaag – new deputy prime minister and finance minister – took part in the oath by videoconference because in isolation after having tested positive for Covid. To keep the coalition united is, above all, the climate pact, with the allocation of 35 billion to encourage investments in the sustainable economy between now and the next few years. But the change in the balance could have significant consequences also on fiscal policies Holland, until now the leader of the so-called “frugal” countries, which demand rigor in the accounts of the EU member states.