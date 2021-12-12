Holland, ‘offered online kits to get infected for 33 euros’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 12 – He would have offered online, for about 33 euros, a “kit to get infected” with Covid and then be able to obtain, once recovered, the green pass without having to vaccinate. The Dutch media reported this, citing the police.



The man who was arrested, and then released pending the conclusion of the investigation, allegedly offered vials containing the alleged coronavirus for sale on the internet, the anti-fraud department of the Dutch finance ministry (Fiod) said, according to reports. by De Telegraaf.



The proposed kit, in addition to a vial that was promised to contain the virus, ‘including its variants’, also included a home test for Covid.



A spokesman for Fiod told the Dutch press agency Anp that the suspect had in the meantime been released: “Further investigations are needed to see if he has actually managed to sell something” but if the matter were established it would be “a reprehensible threat. for public health “.



The site, where the vials were advertised, was immediately removed from the network. (HANDLE).

