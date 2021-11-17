Holland qualified, Turkey mock Norway and go to the playoffs

AMSTERDAM – The European qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are closed, with the latest verdicts. Holland flies directly to Qatar beating Norway 2-0 and finishing as before in the group. Mocked the Haaland national team, absent due to injury: the playoffs go there Turkey who overtakes it thanks to the 2-1 victory against Montenegro. Also in the play-offs in March Ukraine (who takes advantage of Finland’s defeat against France) e Wales .

Group G: Holland directly to the World Cup, Norway mocked

A very complicated situation in Group G, with the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey still in the running for direct qualification and second place. The Norwegian national team, orphaned of Haaland, is in the worst position, with the match against Depay’s national team, which would only need a draw to finish first. First half closed, with both teams not wanting to risk and therefore not unbalanced. The Norwegian national team cannot become dangerous without the Borussia Dortmund striker and that of Van Gaal finds two goals in the final, in the 84th minute with Bergwijn and in the 90th minute with Depay: Holland wins 2-0 and flies to the World Cup in Qatar as first in the group. Take advantage of it Turkey who beats Montenegro 2-1 and overtakes Norway to take second place: the goals of Akturkoglu and Kokcu (on an assist from Calhanolgu) are worth access to the playoffs. Latvia also wins, beating Gibraltar 4-1.

Netherlands-Norway, match report and statistics

Montenegro-Turkey, match report and statistics

Gibraltar-Latvia, match report and statistics

Group E: Ramsey’s Wales in the playoffs

Ramsey’s Wales risks a lot but manages to gain access to the playoffs March: ends 1-1 against Belgium with goals from De Bruyne and Moore. The victory for the Czech Republic (2-0 against Estonia with goals from Brabec and Sykora) is not enough, thus closing the group with 14 points against 15 in Wales.

Wales-Belgium, match report and statistics

Czech Republic-Estonia, match report and statistics

Group D: Ukraine overtakes Finland

L‘Ukraine mocked Finland by overtaking them in the last round and taking second place which is worth access to the playoffs in March. Finland is in fact beaten by France which, despite the mathematical qualification, wins three more points: it ends 2-0 with the goals of Benzema and Mbappé. Finland thus remains at 11 points. Ukraine took advantage of this and beating Dzeko’s Bosnia 2-0 (Zinchenko and Dovybk) reached 12 points, getting second place.

Finland-France, match report and statistics

Bosnia-Ukraine, match report and statistics