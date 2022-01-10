Holland: the new Rutte government takes office, more weight on liberals – World

Swearing in front of King William Alexander, the new government of Holland took office, the fourth led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The new executive takes office after ten months of ‘vacatio’, caused by the difficulties, for Rutte, of assembling a coalition that had a sure majority in Parliament.

The pillar of the new government is the Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy, of which the premier himself is a member. At his side the center-right party Appello Cristiano Democratico (Cda), the centrists of the Christian Union and the pro-European and liberal movement D66 (Democraten 66) which, compared to the previous executive, however, become the second most important formation in the Rutte IV government .

And to testify this is the fact that the new finance minister, Sigfrid Kaag, in addition to being the former foreign minister, is the leader of D66. The change could have significant consequences on the fiscal policies of Holland, hitherto leader of the so-called ‘frugal’, or rather the front of those who demand rigor in the accounts of EU countries. With the replacement of Wopke Hoekstra, in Finance in the last 4 years, the Netherlands could give up the mask of the ‘hawk’. To keep the coalition united is, above all, a pact on the climate with the provision of 35 billion to incentivize investments in the sustainable economy between now and the next few years.