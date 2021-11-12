Holland towards the lockdown between collapsed hospitals and contagion records

The 16,364 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours recorded yesterday are the highest peak reached by the pandemic in the Netherlands. In the past seven days, 86,384 people have tested positive, with an average of 12,341 per day. For this reason, the Netherlands, which in the latest update of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control are in the red zone, are moving towards lockdown. Experts from the National Scientific Committee advised Mark Rutte’s government to close for two weeks. And today the executive is scheduled to hold a press conference at 6 pm to announce its decision.

Rutte’s press conference

That will most likely be a partial freeze on operations, as Dutch broadcaster Nos announced. Non-essential bars, restaurants and shops will close at 7pm for at least three weeks starting Saturday 13 November. Workers will be invited to work from home as much as possible while sporting events will take place without an audience. Schools, theaters and cinemas, on the other hand, will remain open. Coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands resumed its run after the restrictions were dropped in September. The new wave has put pressure on hospitals across the country, forcing them to scale back regular care to treat Covid-19 patients. For this reason, experts have handed over to the government the partial blocking of activities and the restriction of entry to public places.

Although this will run counter to the government’s strategy, which until recently thought a relatively high vaccination rate would lead to further easing of measures by the end of the year. Today, he writes Reuters, the Dutch population is 85% fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while third doses have been provided only to immunosuppressed and elderly people. 55% of patients in hospitals and 70% of those in resuscitation were not vaccinated or had only received the first dose. Last week the places for which the Green pass was needed had been expanded. Meanwhile, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has recommended the booster dose for people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, as studies show that protection has faded faster than other vaccines.

