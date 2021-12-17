Holland will tax parents who help their children buy a house

Holland is about to leave the ‘frugal’ club, at least as far as domestic politics is concerned (there is still a lot to see about the European one). Mark Rutte’s new government has promised an unprecedented increase in public spending, thus indicating the abandonment of the austerity policies pursued since the 2008 financial crisis.

He also promised to raise the minimum wage and removed tax breaks on child donations of up to € 100,000 to buy a house, as part of a housing plan that aims to bring down rental costs. The 54-year-old leader of the liberal VDD is set to become the longest-serving Dutch prime minister, if his executive survives at least. His government has a majority of only three seats, thanks to a coalition that also includes the liberals D-66 and two right-wing Christian parties that unite under the slogan “take care of each other and look forward to future”.

The difficult agreement reached by the four political forces, after 272 days of negotiations, is 47 pages long and includes cuts in taxes on labor, the possible legalization of marijuana and a 7.5 percent increase in the minimum wage. As regards public spending, it is planned to increase the deficit and debt levels to finance programs for the construction of buildings (1.6 billion) and to fight against climate change (35 billion) and emissions in agriculture (25 billion). , but also to build two new nuclear power plants. In the next four years, the public debt should exceed, albeit slightly, the threshold of 60 per cent of GDP, the one sanctioned as a limit by Brussels. The deficit should be around 2.5 per cent for a series of one-off measures.

“Over the past 10 years the Netherlands has been called the EU country leader of the ‘frugal’ and has opposed the bloc’s more expansive budgets and a fiscal risk-sharing system in the eurozone”, while “the new coalition marks a clear reversal of these austerity policies, introduced following the financial crisis “, noted in an article the Financial Times, the authoritative British financial newspaper, which underlines how the Dutch move follows that of the new German government” which has also embraced ‘it more expansive public spending policies “.

Plans to tackle the housing crisis include the construction of 100,000 new homes a year, including 15,000 for students, migrant workers, the homeless and people in urgent need. The owner tax is abolished to encourage social housing companies to invest in the construction of more rental houses but the law that allowed parents to donate tax-free up to 100 thousand euros to their children to invest in a house is abolished.