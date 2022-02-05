Hollerich, Changing the Doctrine. Synodal Path towards the Unknown. Between Luther and Erasmus. : STILUM CURIAE

Dear StilumCuriali, it seems appropriate to bring to your attention this article from the blog of the Editor of Korazym.org, which we thank for your kindness. Enjoy the reading.

The Roman Catholic Church must change its assessment of homosexuality, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SI, said in an interview with KNA, in which he was asked to rate a campaign in which some 125 employees of the Roman Catholic Church in Germany, including some priests, have declared themselves LGBTQI + and on the Church’s teachings on homosexuality. “I believe that the sociological-scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer correct,” said Hollerich. “I think it’s time to make a fundamental revision of the doctrine.” Without going into which aspects of Church teaching he deems necessary to review, Hollerich said: “I also believe that we are thinking about the future in terms of doctrine. The way in which the Pope has expressed himself in the past can lead to a change in doctrine ”. It is recalled that Bergoglio sent messages of appreciation to priests and nuns who serve homosexual Catholics and said that parents of homosexual children should never condemn them, while the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the approval of Pope Francis, he said Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex couples.

Admonition – The Church of Christ is not in the world to change itself according to the air that is blowing in the world, but is in the world «to penetrate the hearts of men with the Gospel. This should always be the way of the Church “(Pope Benedict XVI, 2012).

Jean-Claude Hollerich, SI (Differdange, 9 August 1958) on 21 April 1990 was ordained a priest for the Society of Jesus, which he joined in 1981. He has been Archbishop of Luxembourg since 12 July 2011, President of the Commission of the Episcopal Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) from 8 March 2018 (COMECE aims to examine the policy and legislation of the European Union from the point of view of the social doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church), General Relator of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops from 8 July 2021, First Vice-President of the Council of Conferences of Bishops of Europe (CCEE) from 25 September 2021, Member of the Congregation for Catholic Education from 29 September 2021.

According to Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, YES, the Roman Catholic Church must change radically. “We cannot give the answers of the past to the questions of tomorrow,” he said in a recent interview with the German Catholic News Agency Katholische Nachrichten Agentur (KNA). The church must stop reacting and instead think about how it wants to present itself in the future. “We are in year 0 of the digital age. And that will bring about such serious changes that we will die if we don’t position ourselves differently, ”said Hollerich. He called the current change of civilization the biggest change since the invention of the wheel. The Roman Catholic Church has always kept up with the times and adapted. However, today he has to be faster, otherwise he will lose contact and will never be understood again. But even in the digital age, Christianity’s message can be proclaimed “by being very human,” said Hollerich.

In the interview with KNA, Cardinal Hollerich also advocated a change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality, because he considers incorrect evaluation as a sin: “I believe that the sociological-scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer correct.” It’s time for a thorough review, and the way Pope Francis has commented on homosexuality in the past could lead to a shift in teaching, he said.

Cardinal Hollerich said he knows homosexual priests and lay people in the Archdiocese of Luxembourg: “And they know they have a home in the Church. No one is fired by us because he is gay, and no one has ever been fired by us for this ». In his archdiocese the divorced and remarried are also active: «I cannot throw them out. They would become unemployed. How is it possible that such a thing is Christian? », The cardinal stressed.

He sees the Catholic Church in Germany as “very divided,” said Hollerich: “” I always regret when I see how the left and the right argue on Facebook. ” It is important to walk the same path together – and sometimes to hold back a little: “I think that reform can only be made if we live the mission of the Church at the same time,” said the cardinal. This includes, for example, advocating for people on the fringes of society, refugees and social justice.

According to Hollerich, listening is on the agenda for bishops in the synodal process of the Universal Church proclaimed by Pope Francis. This path also means that “I have to change as a bishop. That we all have to change after listening ». It is not enough to convince a party. It is also important in the process to listen to people who are distant from the Roman Catholic Church or belong to a “fringe group”. «In my diocese there was also talk of the synodal journey in prison. And for me it was important to ask the lesbian and gay association for an opinion, ”said Cardinal Hollerich.

Hollerich was placed by the Pope in a key position in the Synod on the synodality of the Roman Catholic Church. As General Relator of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will be celebrated in Rome in the autumn of 2023, he will be instrumental in the preparation of the Instrumentum Laboris (the working text). Opened by Pope Francis in the autumn of 2021, a multi-phase path is planned until 2023 on the theme “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission”.

A new book of interviews has also been published in these days, in which Hollerich speaks with the journalist Volker Resing, Chief Editor of Herder Korrespondenz. and with the theologian Alberto Ambrosio of the life, faith and future of the Roman Catholic Church. In the book Was auf dem Spiel steht. Die Zukunft des Christentums in einer säkularen Welt (What is at stake. The future of Christianity in a secular world) (Verlag Herder 2022, pp. 144), Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SI, speaks in five chapters of experiences, interruptions and twists of his life. He enters his Catholic character in the “province of Luxembourg”, in his decision for the Jesuits and how his time in Japan has changed him. The content focuses on Europe, migration, youth work and the future of Christianity. The book is presented as a journey “towards very different realities and ways of life of Catholics in this world”.

Post Scriptum

We are on the way of the “synodal path” towards the unknown. Heresiarch Martin Luther is waiting, while Erasmus van Rotterdam warns.

We recall Erasmus van Rotterdam’s response to the heresiarch Martin Luther, who reproached him for remaining in the Catholic Church despite the corruption that existed in it: “Fero igitur hanc Ecclesiam donec videro meliorem: et eadem me ferre cogitur donec ipse fiam melior [Sopporto questa Chiesa, in attesa che divenga migliore, dal momento che anch’essa è costretta a sopportare me, in attesa che io divenga migliore]»(Hyperaspistae Diatribes [Difensori del Dialogo]Book I, March 1526).

§§§

