Hollow Knight remains the leader in the top of the most downloaded of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (12/3/22)

One more week, we bring you the list with The games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Top of the Switch eShop
This time we see that Hollow Knight remains at the top after its recent offer in the eShop, which we already informed you about on the web. It is the second week that he achieves it.
Here are the full lists:
All the games:
- Hollow Knight
- Cuphead
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Tennis 1920
- ToolsUp!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- MotoGP 20
- Triangle Strategy
- DOOM
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Among Us
- Real Boxing 2
- Overcooked! two
- DOOM 2
- stardew valley
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Blasphemous
- Far Lone Sails
- Boomerang Fu
- Om Nom Run
- FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- air
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
- Overlanders
- Summer in Mara
- Eternal Rise
- Worms WMD
- Draw a Stickman Epic 2
Digital-Only Games:
- Cuphead
- Tennis 1920
- ToolsUp!
- MotoGP 20
- Among Us
- Real Boxing 2
- DOOM 2
- Far Lone Sails
- Boomerang Fu
- Om Nom Run
- air
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
- Overlanders
- Summer in Mara
- Eternal Rise
- Worms WMD
- Draw a Stickman Epic 2
- Soccer Cup 2021
- figure
- Five Nights At Freddy’s
- townscaper
- Croc’s World
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Retro Games
- Jet Kave Adventures
- Bowling
- No More Heroes
- Thief Simulator
- Genetic Disaster
- unpacking
Source: eShop.