Hollow Knight remains the leader in the top of the most downloaded of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (12/3/22)

One more week, we bring you the list with The games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Top of the Switch eShop

This time we see that Hollow Knight remains at the top after its recent offer in the eShop, which we already informed you about on the web. It is the second week that he achieves it.

Here are the full lists:

All the games:

Hollow Knight Cuphead Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tennis 1920 ToolsUp! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe MotoGP 20 Triangle Strategy DOOM Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Among Us Real Boxing 2 Overcooked! two DOOM 2 stardew valley Animal Crossing: New Horizons Blasphemous Far Lone Sails Boomerang Fu Om Nom Run FIFA 22: Legacy Edition Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R air Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Overlanders Summer in Mara Eternal Rise Worms WMD Draw a Stickman Epic 2

Digital-Only Games:

Cuphead Tennis 1920 ToolsUp! MotoGP 20 Among Us Real Boxing 2 DOOM 2 Far Lone Sails Boomerang Fu Om Nom Run air Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Overlanders Summer in Mara Eternal Rise Worms WMD Draw a Stickman Epic 2 Soccer Cup 2021 figure Five Nights At Freddy’s townscaper Croc’s World Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Retro Games Jet Kave Adventures Bowling No More Heroes Thief Simulator Genetic Disaster unpacking

Source: eShop.