Hollow Knight remains the leader in the top of the most downloaded of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (12/3/22)

One more week, we bring you the list with The games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Top of the Switch eShop

This time we see that Hollow Knight remains at the top after its recent offer in the eShop, which we already informed you about on the web. It is the second week that he achieves it.

Here are the full lists:

All the games:

  1. Hollow Knight
  2. Cuphead
  3. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  4. Tennis 1920
  5. ToolsUp!
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. MotoGP 20
  8. Triangle Strategy
  9. DOOM
  10. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
  11. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
  12. Among Us
  13. Real Boxing 2
  14. Overcooked! two
  15. DOOM 2
  16. stardew valley
  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  18. Blasphemous
  19. Far Lone Sails
  20. Boomerang Fu
  21. Om Nom Run
  22. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
  23. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
  24. air
  25. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
  26. Overlanders
  27. Summer in Mara
  28. Eternal Rise
  29. Worms WMD
  30. Draw a Stickman Epic 2

Digital-Only Games:

  1. Cuphead
  2. Tennis 1920
  3. ToolsUp!
  4. MotoGP 20
  5. Among Us
  6. Real Boxing 2
  7. DOOM 2
  8. Far Lone Sails
  9. Boomerang Fu
  10. Om Nom Run
  11. air
  12. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
  13. Overlanders
  14. Summer in Mara
  15. Eternal Rise
  16. Worms WMD
  17. Draw a Stickman Epic 2
  18. Soccer Cup 2021
  19. figure
  20. Five Nights At Freddy’s
  21. townscaper
  22. Croc’s World
  23. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  24. Retro Games
  25. Jet Kave Adventures
  26. Bowling
  27. No More Heroes
  28. Thief Simulator
  29. Genetic Disaster
  30. unpacking

Source: eShop.

Source link

