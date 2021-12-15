Hollow Knight Silksong will be at Nintendo Indie World on December 15, according to an Edge editor – Nerd4.life

Edge’s Chris Schilling stated that Hollow Knight Silksong will be the Nintendo Indie World tonight, December 15, 2021. The release date will also be indicated, as revealed.

The information comes from Twitter, as you can see below. Schilling replied to a user who said: “Imagine if Nintendo unexpectedly released Silksong at Indie World tonight.” To which, the Edge editor replied, “The game will be there as far as I know, but no surprise release. The release date, however, won’t be too far off.”

We can therefore expect the exit date of Hollow Knight Silksong is between the first months of 2022? “Not too far” is not a precise terminology and we don’t know exactly what Schilling means.

Of course, it’s possible that the Edge editor is misinformed or that Nintendo’s plans for Indie World on December 15, 2021 changed at the last minute and Hollow Knight Silksong is missing.

The wait for the game has been long and fans can’t wait to see it in action. Silksong, remember, is the sequel to Hollow Knight, Team Cherry’s metroidvania. It will take us to a new region, with new enemies, upgrades, game mechanics and a “new” character. We will not be the unnamed warrior of the first chapter again but we will play Hornet, already known to the fans.

We just have to wait for the Nintendo Indie World tonight.