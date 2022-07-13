Hollywood: 10 famous artists who did not finish school and were still successful Robert Downey Jr, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Cameron Diaz, Ryan Gosling, photo

They left a “stable profession” for going after their dreams. Great Hollywood figures took a totally different course in their lives to fight for what their hearts told them and despite the fact that they abandoned their studies they managed to achieve success and in this note from The popular I’ll tell you who it is.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez and the celebrities who had a scare after they tried to enter their house

Which Hollywood celebrities did not finish school and were successful?

Despite the fact that since we are very young it is taught that one of the most important things for adult life both economically and socially and values ​​is education and therefore school, this list of 10 artists of hollywood tThey took another course and showed that the path that is good for the rest is not always good for everyone.

1.- Robert Downey Jr. The actor who gave life to one of the most important characters in the Marvel franchise as “Iron Man”

two.- Katy PerryHe studied until he was 15 years old, because then he decided to leave school to concentrate on his musical career and there is no doubt that he achieved his dreams.

3.- Leonardo Dicaprionever liked school and after many pleas convinced his mother that he would be a good actor and he did not lie, he is one of the most recognized faces in the film industry.

4.- Rihannadid not finish high school and devoted himself completely to his musical career.

5.- Cameron Diazthe actress left school when she turned 16 and is now one of the most recognized stars in the world of cinema.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez explodes against a user who criticized her for drinking alcohol [VIDEO]

6. Ryan Goslingleft school at the age of 17 and time proved him right by showing that he made the right decision, now he is a movie star.

7.- Jennifer LawrenceShe dropped out of school at the age of 14 to pursue her acting career.

8.- Nicole KidmanHe dropped out of high school to make his film debut at the age of 16 and is now one of the most representative figures in cinema.

9.- Jim CarreyHe had to drop out of high school due to money problems and started working at a very young age to help his family, but fortune would come to him thanks to his talent.

10. Tom Cruise, The Hollywood actor has an estimated fortune of $450 million, but dropped out after graduating from high school.