Hollywood, a family industry inherited for generations

The new movie of Thor continues to lead the box office and has given a lot to talk about due to the humor that is handled and for showing a more paternal protagonist, in this sense it stands out that the girl who appears in the film with Chris Hemsworthis interpreted by India, your oldest daughter. While his wife, also an actress Elsa Patakyparticipates in a scene, as does one of his twins.

Although they are brief appearances, this is an example of how familiar and closed it can be. Hollywood, an industry that many actors dream of reaching, but not all have the same ease. However, including relatives in a production is not something new, the same Francis Ford Coppola he gave his sister Thalia a role in The Godfather, and his daughter sophiatoday’s film director, a character in The Godfather 3and his nephew Nicholas Cage a role in Street Law.

Currently, there are also young people who began their careers working on their parents’ projects, as is the case of actress Maude Apatow, daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, she entered this world when she was 10 years old , participating in her father’s tape as “Knocked Up” in 2007, at 12 she was in “Funny People” in 2009. Now she is known for playing “Lexi” in the series “Euphoria”.

Being the son of famous parents is also profitable. At least he thinks so Jamie Lee Curtis63, who has built a long career with important roles in films such as “True Lies”, “a crazy friday” either “Halloween”. She has recognized that being the daughter of the actress Janet Leighprotagonist of “Psychosis” (1960), the film of Alfred Hitchcockand the actor Tony Curtishelped her to be chosen in some castings when she was starting out.

“I’m never going to pretend that I just got it on my own, like I’m a little girl out of nowhere who gets it. Clearly, he had an advantage,” Curtis said in an interview with US media.

A similar situation happens Lily Collinsthe protagonist of “Emily in Paris”, since she is the daughter of the musician Phil collins, and assures that having a famous father has not been so good, because in the auditions they often question her about what makes her so special. The same happens Zoe Kravitz“cat woman” in “batman“, their parents are Lisa Bonet Y Lenny Kravitz. She has said that this initially gave her an advantage, but at the same time she challenged her more to work harder and show her talent.

Luke Hemsworth, Chris’s older brother, was also in the previous God of Thunder movie, “ Thor: Ragnarök ”.

”. Director Roman Coppola had his first credits as an assistant director on his father Francis Ford Coppola’s productions.

Ben Stiller is another actor who enjoyed the fame of his parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Quentin Tarantino chose Maya Hawke -daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke to join the cast of “Once upon a time in… Hollywood”.

There are 4 movies of Thor, in two his family comes out.

47 credits has Chris Hemsworth as an actor.

PAL