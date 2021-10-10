Hollywood, a lesson from George Clooney: a school for learning what entertainment is

A lesson from George Clooney to learn how to make cinema. If this were really the case, there would be a queue but, even if the star will not be the one to take the chair every day early in the morning like Michael Douglas in The Kominsky method, the opportunity is equally tempting for those who want to understand how the big screen works and above all how it is done. The actor, together with his colleagues Eva Longoria And Kerry Washington and other figures related to cinema, he created the Roybal School of Film and Television Production in Los Angeles: an initial ceiling of 120 students and a school curriculum that will be defined by professional teachers and film industry professionals.

The school will open in the fall of 2022 with a budget of 7 million and internships at all levels to ensure that classroom lessons find immediate real application. “We thought it was going to be a long process. Instead we broke down an open door,” Clooney told the New York Times. This initiative marks a turning point in the entertainment industry’s commitment to the community: until a few years ago, in fact, socially active artists limited themselves to rare appearances in schools and, even more, to sign allowances for elite institutions attended by their children. Recently, however, the trend has changed, thanks to the pandemic that has heavily hit the school district of Los Angeles, the second largest in America with 80% of students living in poverty and 100,000 students, most of whom are immigrants, engaged to study English.

Eva Longoria

In this context, the entertainment industry has changed pace and evidently felt it had to return, at least in part, the fortune it had accumulated to a Los Angeles to which it owes everything. And so before the music producers Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine they announced their specialized high school in the south of the city, and now comes the Clooney initiative. The closest collaboration between the entertainment industry and education is largely linked to Los Angeles school superintendent Austin Beutner who, with a philanthropic approach, has fostered it.

Loading... Advertisements

Kerry Washington

But not everyone is thrilled with the idea of ​​close cooperation in the belief that charity is not a substitute for social justice and does not solve the problem. However, it is a question – according to the supporters of initiatives such as Clooney’s – of a first step to provide interested children with the tools to start working immediately, to keep them off the road and to help their families. In short, it is the thesis, you have to start somewhere and a hand from Hollywood is a good start.