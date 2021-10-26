Hollywood, Academy: Jennifer Fox returns to the production of the Governors Awards

The producer Jennifer Fox returns to produce the twelfth edition of Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy’s president announced today David Rubin. Honorary awards will be awarded to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover Saturday 15 January 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Having already brought us two extraordinary Governors Awards in recent years, we are thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to kick off the Oscar season with another joyful celebration of four legendary honorees,” Rubin said.

“I am honored to produce the Academy Governors Awards once again and look forward to celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann with such a widely deserved tribute,” Jennifer said.

Fox has produced some of the most iconic films of the past 15 years, including Tony Gilroy’s directorial debut, “Michael Clayton,” which won seven Oscar nominations. He began his career in the film industry in the development and production ofUniversal Pictures, where she worked on several films, including “Erin Brockovich”. Fox spent the next six years producing with the Steven Soderbergh And George Clooney, Section Eight, where he worked on acclaimed titles such as “Syriana”, “Good Night, and Good Luck”, “A Scanner Darkly” and “The Informant !.” His other film credits include “Duplicity”, “The Bourne Legacy”, “We Need to Talk about Kevin”, for which he received a BAFTA nomination, “Nightcrawler”, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”, ” Velvet Buzzsaw ”,“ The Report ”and his most recent film,“ The Last Duel ”, released this month. Fox also produced the i Governors Awards 2018 and 2019 of the Academy.

by Marcello Strano