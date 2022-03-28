Hollywood Academy will investigate Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock | News Univision United States

The United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that it has “opened a formal investigation” into the slap that actor Will Smith he hit comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar ceremony this Sunday.
The Academy also said that “condemns” what happened.
Comedian Chris Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head to Demi Moore’s in the movie G.I. Jane. Rock joked, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it, okay?”
Will Smith smiled at first, but then went on stage to slap him. It was thought that it was part of the routine, but doubts were dispelled when the actor shouted from his seat: “Don’t mention my wife’s name in your fucking mouth.”
“That was the best night in television history,” Rock said, then resumed his role as host.
Smith collects Oscar after slapping Chris Rock and apologizes
Minutes later, Smith returned to the stage to receive an Oscar for best actor. In his speech, he apologized to the members of the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock.
“In my life I am asked to love people and to protect people and to be a river for my people,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.
“I know that to do what we do you have to be able to take abuse. You have to be able to get people to talk badly about you. In this business, you have to be able to get people to disrespect you. And you have to smile and pretend that’s okay.
“I hope the Academy invites me back,” said Will Smith, concluding his speech on stage.
The middle hollywoodreporter reported that members of the Academy had met this Monday, something usual after each gala. It is unknown if the Smith case was on his agenda.
Jada Pinkett Smith and her fight against alopecia
In 2018 Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she suffered from alopecia or baldness, a condition characterized by hair loss. When it appears and how alopecia evolves depends on each person. Sometimes it’s just a temporary thing.
“Many people ask me why I wear turbans (…) It is not easy to talk about it, but I will,” he said in Red Table Talk disclosing his diagnosis. She then spoke candidly about the “terrifying” moment in the shower when she noticed that she had lost a “handful of hair”.
“I said, ‘My God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those moments in my life where I literally trembled with fear. That is why I cut my hair and I will continue to do so, ”she recounted.
Since then, Jada Pinkett Smith has been posing on the red carpet with short hair, ribbons or turbans.