Hollywood actors and actresses who have recorded Grupo Milenio music albums

Music is closely related to acting, and it is common for actors and actresses to venture into this world sporadically, perhaps in a film or theater musical or for some extraordinary special contribution. song musicHowever, there are also people who have explored this aspect in more depth, and have managed to do it professionally.,

Here we leave for you some examples of established artists who have their rock band, they sing or touch jazz and they are even Religious On any device.

forever from my beloved Keanu Reevesgo through the obvious jack black or jared letolegendary Bruce Willis, Steven Seagal or Woody Allen From cases like ‘Robin’ and ‘Mick’ stranger things,

It’s not just Kane: Ryan Gosling

Recently there was news that Ryan Gosling, Ken barbie Of margot robbie, Sings on tape. However, he already had a history of doing so in acclaimed La la Land With Emma Stone, but you might not know that he also produced and recorded an album.

Gosling has a band with a strange name: Dead Man’s Bones, The group, or duo, was formed 14 years ago (in 2009) and they have one self-titled album.

Quite dark songs with scary stories, recorded with his friend Zach Shields and featuring the choir of the Silverlake Children’s Conservatory, which was founded by Flea, bassist. red Hot Chili Peppers.

Humble Keanu Reeves is a rockstar: Dogstar

Keanu Reeves He is an iconic film star with great classics like The Seventh Art pace, Constantine, john wick, matrix, among other successful films.

He is also famous for his simple lifestyle, which is often turned into memes, however, he also has a long music career. rock band,

dog Star was established in the early nineties In the rise of alternative and grunge, which simplified the group’s style. Consisting of Robert Melhoz on drums, Brett Domroz on guitar, and Reeves on vocals and bass, they have been on the road for 20 years, although with several breaks due to Reeves’ commitments in Hollywood.

Before Keanu’s fame he recorded our little telescope And I’m already a star matrixhis slingshot, Happy Ending, After ‘Neo’s’ career took off, he moved away from music, although he has been active in recent months and has already released three singles in 2023.

The musical side of Doctor House: Hugh Laurie

if you have seen doctor House, our good Gregory House showed tremendous passion for music; It is clear that it was the contribution of hugh laurie For a role that many times showcased his skills as a multi-instrumentalist playing the piano, guitar or harmonica, and no wonder, he is a studious musician with quite a career.

The English comedian has, along with other television actors, The Band From TV, which raises resources for humanitarian causes, however, Laurie has a few other groups. jazz and bluesIn which he has released many albums.

Jared Leto before ‘The Worst Joker’: 30 Seconds to Mars

He is probably one of the most famous actors in music, however, this aspect had just begun by then Jared Leto He had been acting for almost a decade. Today he is a profitable actor; Oscar winner And with many memorable performances.

For its part, 30 Seconds to Mars, founded by Jared with his brother Sharon, is a recognized band in the world of rock. His rise was on a parallel path to the career and development of the ‘worst clown in history’. With many awards from elite sites like mtv one of two Kerrang! and sold over 11 million copies, With Jared on vocals and guitar the band has a large army of followers.

Voice of ‘Mike’, Calpurnia, from Stranger Things: Finn Wolfhard

We all know the talent of finn wolfhardDear Mike in the famous Netflix series stranger thingsBut for many people the trajectory of the musical path is not known.

Calpurnia was a Canadian band Founded in 2017 and separated in 2019. They started out as a cover group for the Pixies, the Velvet Underground and Weezer. It is actually this acclaimed band that invites them to participate in one of their video singles in order to promote them.

Before parting, Calpurnia, singer and guitarist with FinnReleased an EP of six unreleased singles that you shouldn’t miss.

Hollywood Pedigree with the Voice of an Angel: Maya Hawke

let’s leave it Maya Hawke Acting Pedigree, daughter of two hollywood celebrities like Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya is carving her own path and leaving her mark in the world of entertainment.

This is already part of the unforgettable stranger thingsand it has been Directed by the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson and Bradley Cooper, However, his excellent musical side also comes to the fore.

maya hawk He has released two albums so far, Shame And Moss, with a very melodious folk style; His beautiful voice is a journey of tunes in which apart from being an instrumentalist, he is also a co-composer.

Die Hard…and Rock Hard: Bruce Willis

great like his famous tape Die Hard, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Violent Times one of two fifth elementBetween the 80s and 90s, Bruce Willis showed us his passion for blues and rock and roll in two albums (The Return of Bruno and If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger) and a compilation.

Our great Bruce Willis on voice, harmonica or guitar can’t be missed!

jack sparrow joins the legends :Hollywood Vampires by Johnny Depp

Another who did this great work was the great captain of the Black Pearl Jack SparrowBecause he not only showed his quality as a musician, but also who he did it with.

Johnny Depp He had been in other groups before hollywood starBut after already being established, he decided he wanted to play on the rock Olympus and joined forces with none other than rock legend Alice Cooper, joe perry (Aerosmith) and Tommy Herrickson.

To date they have recorded two studio albums and one live in Rio de Janeiro, and it looks like they will have a long life.

From Tenacious D. till peach And school of Rock: Jack Black

aspect of Jack Black His career in music is almost as long as that of an actor. meet kyle grass When he studied acting and almost immediately became strong d in the late 80s, although her first appearance on television was not until the mid-90s.

Black had already starred in films such as high fidelity one of two blind love, When the band’s debut self-titled album was produced (with support from Dave Grohl). He Tenacious D’s second album Comes with the film of the same title, Select DestinAnd And turns them into a cult band.

Together they won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song for their version. last in lineThe tribute album is dedicated to his now-friend, the late Ronnie James Dio. this is your LifeIn which Metallica, Slipknot, Motörhead, Scorpions and Anthrax participated.

don’t forget school of RockAnother iconic film in which Black performs an AC/DC classic with a band of children it’s a long way to the Top. He later gained more fame after composing and performing his peach For the movie Super Mario Bros.

Black Widow’s Side in Music: Scarlett Johansson

What doesn’t it do well? Scarlett Johansson, BAFTA and Tony Winner, Black Widow the avenger He also ventured into music, first through theater and later into producing and singing. Anywhere I turn my heada cover album tom waitsIn which none other than David Bowie participated.

He later recorded his second album with Peter Yorn, following a few singles: Breakage,

Killer (and twister) by nature: juliet lewis

Awarded Actress for Film Classics As killer by nature by oliver stone or Cape Fear by Martin Scorsese, juliet lewis showed his side punk rock With an alternative career of acting with his band juliet lewis and licks And his solo group.

One of the best actresses of the nineties had a lot of quality and attitude. Unforgettable!

Iron Man also sings: Robert Downey Jr.

Well, if you believe so Scarlett Johansson was the only Avenger with a history in musicdon’t stop listening Robert Downey Jr, That’s right, great Tony Stark He has also officially debuted in music; He did this during his Hollywood bad boy years.

Although his path was short-lived, futuristic And with its ’90s ballad style, it’s a must-hear piece, and not just for Downey Jr. lovers.

Woody Allen, Jeff Bridges and Steven Seagal have albums

Other actors who have had careers in music are country and folk rock legend Jeff Bridges; impeccable film director Woody Allen in jazz style with his clarinet; Or martial arts master and action actor, Steven Seagal.





