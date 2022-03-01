Hollywood Actors: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Together Again? | Trends

An anonymous source informed the media ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that the actor Jason Momoa, known for playing the super hero ‘Aquaman’ already ‘Khal Drogo‘ in the series ‘Game of Thrones’, and actress Lisa Bonet decided to resume their relationship.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa It’s been two weeks and they’re together again.” He stresses that the actors “refused to throw in the towel.” Instead, they decided to work on their relationship, as “they’ve invested a lot in each other,” the source said.

Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 and soon began a passionate relationship that has always Momoa He has boasted in interviews and on social networks.

After 12 years of relationship and two children together, named Nakoa-Wolf and Lola Iolani, they decided to marry in 2017. However, In January 2022, Momoa reported on his Instagram that he and Lisa decided to end their marriage.

“We have all felt the Pressure and the changes of these times of transformation. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception. Feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are taking place. And so, we share our family news. we’re drifting apart“, he stated at the time.

Between the possible reasons of the separation include an alleged Momoa affair with actress Amber Heard or Bonet’s strong denial about the pandemic and vaccination.