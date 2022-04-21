Hollywood actors who kissed their ex-partners in movies: Robert Pattinson, Drew Barrymore | Entertainment Cinema and Series
By fate, some of the Hollywood actors not only have to work with their ex-partners, but they have to do it in romantic movies, with everything and kisses included. Here are some examples of these cases and what those celebrities had to say about it.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
These young actors rose to international fame thanks to their roles as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the ‘Twilight’ saga and they felt so good together that they began a relationship in 2008, which would only last a year due to an infidelity of the actress.
Despite how uncomfortable the recordings were, the actors continued to work together until the saga ended in 2012, with the premiere of ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2’.
It should be noted that at no time was there a change in the affection that the characters expressed for each other on screen.
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake
In 2007, just after working together on ‘Shrek the Third’, this couple confirmed the breakup of a relationship they started a few years earlier.
Despite that, in 2011 they collaborated again in a movie called ‘Bad Teacher’, where they played a couple. In this film, Cameron and Justin not only had to kiss, but they had a particularly awkward scene where their characters had sex.
Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult
Before Nicolas Hoult started a family with model Bryana Holly, the actor had an affair with Jennifer Lawrence, his co-star in the recent ‘X-Men’ trilogy.
They began their relationship in 2010, which would last four years. Despite the end of their courtship, they continued their work in the superhero saga, where their characters had several romantic moments.
Justin Long and Drew Barrymore
Justin and Drew were a very famous couple in Hollywood from 2007 to 2009, but apparently there were still feelings between them, since they revived their relationship in 2010, after working on the romantic drama ‘Going the Distance’.
Unfortunately, that second chance didn’t last more than a couple of months; Despite this, Barrymore told ‘People’ magazine that he still felt respect and affection for his former partner.
“Just because the courtship doesn’t work out doesn’t mean the love is gone,” the actress commented.
‘The kissing stand’ meant a rise in the career of these actors, who were in a relationship in 2017, while filming the first film.
A year later they decided to separate, but that did not stop them from continuing to show their characters’ love in what is now one of Netflix’s most successful romantic trilogies.
Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper
Seyfried and Cooper had an affair between 2008 and 2010, after both played a young couple in “Mamma Mia!”
After their separation, these celebrities continued with their lives and careers on their own, until Universal Pictures decided to reunite them in a sequel a decade later, in ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’.
Although Dominic Cooper clarified for the UK’s ‘Attitude’ magazine that Amanda was just a friend for him, the actress’s husband was not so happy with the situation.
Seyfried confessed to ‘The Mirror’ that her husband, fellow actor Tom Sadoski, had the same problems she would have if he suddenly started seeing his ex-partner.