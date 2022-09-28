Hollywood actors who were sexualized in movies
The sexualization and objectification of women is a very frequent phenomenon in Hollywood, but that does not mean that it only happens to them: men can also be sexualized and objectified.
Although it may be less common for men to be seen as things, for many of them it is just as frustrating as it is for women to be seen as such. These are 11 famous men who have spoken out about how they hate being sexualized or objectified in their roles.
1.
Jacob Elordi spoke this year about his difficulties in feeling sexualized after starring in the franchise kissing booth and having to take off his shirt several times.
“At that time, I was quite young and I got into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body. … It bothered me a lot,” he said of his shirtless scenes in the film.
two.
Kit Harington was similarly objectified after rising to stardom for playing Jon Snow in game of Thrones. And like Elordi, he found the attention to his physique demeaning. “It’s the same way as for women,” Harington said. “When an actor is seen for his physical beauty, it can be somewhat offensive. It’s not just men who sexualize inappropriately, women do it too.”
“I’m in a hit TV series, kind of a leading man, and sometimes it can feel like your art gets pushed aside because of your sex appeal. And I don’t like that. In this situation, you get asked a lot, ‘Do you like being a heartbreaker? Do you like being a macho? Well, my answer is, “That’s not why I got into this.”
3.
His co-star in game of Thrones, Richard Madden, has dealt with the same subject. Although he admitted, in an interview with Vogue, that she got naked a lot on screen, he clarified that he doesn’t like her and that he tries to do it less. “I read the scripts where, in the first 15 pages, it says, ‘She goes in the shower…’ And I think, I know what this is, it’s just a scene for me to take off my clothes.”
“And then I’m like, ‘Okay, if you can explain to me why it’s important for me to take my shirt off, then I’ll definitely do it. But if you can’t (which they usually can’t) then I don’t.” Madden says there’s a shift in Hollywood, where men are becoming more aware of objectification, which was previously a female-centric grievance.
Four.
the star of Gilmore GirlsScott Patterson also recently stated that he had been objectified when playing Luke on the series, specifically in the 2003 episode “Keg! Max!” saying that he felt “very small” and like “kind of a meat stick”.
In one scene, Sookie tells Lorelai that she accidentally touched Luke’s buttocks, and the two chat about his buttocks. Patterson commented on the scene: “I realized it was wrong, and I didn’t feel comfortable at all. It made me feel very embarrassed, actually.”
5.
Although Sam Claflin didn’t say what role he was in, he too has been objectified in Hollywood. “I remember a job where they literally pulled my shirt up and grabbed my belly and said, ‘You need to lose some weight,'” he said. “Another time I was slapped. I felt like a piece of meat.”
“I’m not saying it’s anywhere near as bad as what women go through, but as an actor who shows up for every job, I feel insecure, especially when I have to take my shirt off, and very nervous,” he continued. Claflin, who has gone shirtless in movies like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. “I work out to the point of spending hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to get what I think they want.”
6.
Matt Smith also claimed that he has been objectified in his career without naming a specific role, but instead just talked about it in Hollywood in general. Speaking about the problem of men in power abusing in Hollywood (and other industries), Smith stated, “That’s not to say I haven’t been objectified by men before, because I have been, just like women are objectified. . It doesn’t just happen to them. It also happens to men.”
7.
Rob Lowe is best known today for shows like The West Wing, 9-1-1: Lone StarY Parks and Recreation, but grew up as a teen star in the ’80s. “When I was a teen idol, I was always unsettled about it and I never really understood why it was so unsettling,” he noted. “And it wasn’t until years of therapy and sobriety and all the work I’ve done on myself over the last 30 years that I realized it was objectification. You realize it has nothing to do with you.”
8.
Protagonist of the supersexual trilogy fifty shades of FlockIt’s no wonder Jamie Dornan, who played love interest Christian Grey, felt sexualized. While he acknowledges that it’s unfair that Dakota Johnson has to go completely nude in the film and he doesn’t, Dornan stated that he felt objectified on set. “It’s not just women, but also men.”
9.
Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman, has also become a modern day sex symbol and he doesn’t always like it. “I mean, if a girl yells at me like, ‘Hey, love, do you want a romp?’ I sometimes wonder how she would feel if someone said that to her when I walk by. Mind you, I wouldn’t feel physically threatened, how could feel her,” she said.
10.
the star of Man MenJon Hamm isn’t always bothered by objectification, it only gets frustrating when it’s “annoying and obnoxious”. One such incident was when an article about her tight pants was published on Mad Men and what it may or may not have shown. “Most of it is tongue-in-cheek… But it’s a bit rude. It just talks about a broader freedom that people feel they have: a lewdness. They’re called private parts for a reason,” he noted of the articles. “Leave me alone”.
eleven.
And finally, Paul Mescal felt objectified after starring normal peoplemostly because of the number of intimate scenes her character was involved in, but she said that doesn’t make it any easier.
“I don’t want to read some of the intense direct messages I get. But it’s not enough to make me leave the industry,” he continued.
Which male stars do you think have been objectified in Hollywood? Tell us in the comments!
