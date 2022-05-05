Hollywood actresses demonstrate against the possibility of annulling abortion in the US

Different have been the Hollywood actresses who have referred to the controversy generated by a leaked document in the United States which suggests that the Supreme Court of that country could reverse the case of Roe v. Wades from 1973 what legalized abortion.

If that materializes, abortion could be annulled and would allow each State to decide whether it is restricted or not, according to the ruling obtained by the Politician.

In that sense, actresses like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Susan Sarandon, Whoopi Goldberg either Amy Schumer have referred to the possibility that this decree be annulled, either through its social media like in public activities.

On their Instagram accounts, both Aniston What garner shared publications referring to the problem that, in recent days, has generated different activities in the country and some protests.

“Let’s be clear, rich women will always have access to the doctors, medications and procedures they want. Ending Roe is an attack on the autonomy of poor and working class women.”Said a publication shared by the protagonist of If I had 30.

For his part, who gave life to Rachel in the Friends series, shared a publication in his stories in which he indicates that “I will begin to believe that you are pro-life when offer free birth controlamong other problems that affect the United States and the world.

For her part, the actress Susan Sarandon, He went to his Twitter account and He took direct aim at the Democrats.

“The Democrats have the House. Democrats have the Senate. The Democrats have the White House. They can abolish obstructionism and codify #RoeVWade RIGHT NOW! Maybe some of you vote-shaming keyboard activists should come out and use your energy to really hold them accountable,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, the recognized Whoopi Goldberg, who played Oda Mae Brown in the classic ghost, referred to abortion as “a human problem” instead of “a religious problem”, during an interview in The View.

“The reason abortion came about: Women in this country lived forever with its illegality. Women, when they decide that something is not right for them, they will take it into their own hands. Well, we got tired of bumping into women in restrooms, public restrooms, getting abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have a safe and clean place,” he explained.

Finally, the comedian Amy Schumer could be seen participating in a demonstration with pro-abortion activists.