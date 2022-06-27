Hollywood actresses showed their discontent after the annulment of the right to abortion in the United States • Channel C

Last Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed the Roe v. Wade and declared that abortion is no longer a constitutional right in that country. The decision shocked millions of American citizens. even Biden himself gave a speech to show his discontent and assured that the court made a “tragic mistake”.

Even different personalities such as Viola Davis, Patricia Arquette and Mark Ruffalo, expressed their rejection of the ruling. One of the first to raise her voice was Viola Davis. “I’m disappointed. Now, more than ever, we have to use our voice and our power, ”she wrote through the Twitter account of her Oscar winner for her supporting work in Fences (2016).

Patricia Arquette also used this social network to express her outrage at such a decision and assured that what the Court did “is an absolute disaster.” “From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We were not being reactive, we saw it coming,” she wrote.

Also the actor Mark Ruffalo, who days ago had participated in the mobilizations carried out in New York, was against the measure adopted by the Court. “The Supreme Court has now become illegitimate by destroying that separation and has become in a political organ of the religious right. We will have to fight for the founding principles of our nation,” Ruffalo wrote.