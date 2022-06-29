Hollywood actresses who dressed like Disney princesses: from Keira Knightly to Katie Kolmes | Famous
In 2012, she attended the premiere of the film ‘Ana Karenina’ wearing a low-cut green silk dress adorned with blue and white flowers, both at the top and at the bottom.
For many, the colors and harmony of her silhouette alluded to Tiana, specifically her wedding outfit, which appears when she stops being a frog and becomes a human again.
Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o
It’s impossible to forget how at the 2019 Met Gala, Zendaya attended in what looked like a gray dress; However, before going up the stairs, it began to transform and turn blue.
The Ralph Lauren garment was inspired by Cinderella, and also brought her own fairy godmother who was in charge of bringing her look to life.
And she has not been the only one who looks like the blond-haired princess, in 2014, the Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o wore a blue dress with a neckline on the chest and back.
This Prada design featured crystals on the edges of the skirt’s pleats and its lightness made her look radiant, just like a Disney princess.
In fact, when walking on the carpet, Lupita looked like a professional model.
Katie Holmes and Amanda Seyfried
One of the most acclaimed Disney dresses is the yellow one that Bella wears during a romantic dance, and the one who seemed to copy her silhouette in an identical way was Katie Holmes.
In 2014, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife arrived at the Met Gala in a mustard-colored off-the-shoulder Marchesa dress.
The skirt construction is reminiscent of the iconic garment, the only difference being that Katie showed off some red details.
On the other hand, four years later at the same event, Amanda Seyfried still reminded us of Bella with her elegance and long Renaissance-style design, which she adorned with a Prada tiara.
This model is also fit for a princess!
Over the years, Blake has shown her taste for haute couture and, way back in 2011, she was in the spotlight thanks to a dress by designer Zuhair Murad.
Both her color and the cut made her look a lot like Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ and, as if that were not enough, at that time the actress had her hair painted red.
At the Oscars, elegance is not superfluous and, in 2012, the Spanish actress was considered one of the best dressed thanks to her Armani Privé dress, which had a very particular mix of gray and blue colors.
These shades are very similar to those of Princess Aurora; additionally he kept her shoulders uncovered from her as well as her, only the tiara was missing.
Who would have thought that in 1998 the ‘Titanic’ actress would be the spitting image of Scottish princess Merida thanks to Givenchy’s design.
Both the silhouette, the emerald green color of the fabric, the golden embroidery and the hairstyle, make them look like two drops of water.
It would not be unreasonable to think that the creators of the film took some inspiration from the famous winner!
Kate Winslet declared for ‘People’ magazine in 2021, that this was her favorite dress of all time and, although it was not very comfortable to wear, it was worth it.