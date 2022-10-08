Hollywood actresses who have done scientific research

The world knows them for playing different characters and impressing the public that witnesses their versatility, but in addition to being actressesthey have published different investigations scientific that have inspired girls and women by breaking stereotypes of beauty and intelligence.

These actresses they have contributed great knowledge to science and other related fields. Even today, there are many people who doubt the ability of many people because of the superficial thought that living on your image prevents you from developing your intelligence, but they are the example that social norms and stereotypes can be broken in a personal way. .

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman began her career as actress since she was little, but that did not make her move away from her studies. The Oscar winner studied psychology at Harvard and started her degree in 1999 and graduated in 2004. Between those years, she alternated her jobs as an actress. In fact, she was unable to attend the premiere of Star Wars: Episode I for their final exams. But her studies do not end there, in 2004 Natalie Portman took postgraduate courses at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has been invited to lecture on terrorism and counterterrorism at Columbia University, where she spoke about her role in V for Vendetta.

She has published two scientific articles under her birth name, Natalie Hershlag. The first was about how biodegradable waste can be used to generate energy and the second was about how memory affects the concentration of hemoglobin in the brain.

Mayim Bialik

In most cases, actors have to play characters they know nothing about, but that’s not always the case. Mayim Bialik is the actress who gave life to the neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theoryand she’s actually a neuroscientist, so all the scientific knowledge and terms that you see on the show, she already knew.

He has a doctorate in neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles; his 285-page thesis dealt with hypothalamic regulation in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that causes obesity, intellectual disability, and short stature.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is known for playing Phoebe in the series friends, but his funny and crazy role is different from reality. Lisa studied biology at Vassar College and was involved in her father, Lee Kudrow, a renowned neurologist, researching migraines, a condition she frequently suffers from.

The Kudrows examined whether being right-handed or left-handed affected headaches. The research was published the same year as friends premiered, so Lisa shifted her focus to the screen. At the same time, the actress has started a podcast where she talks about the need to break down walls with mental health.

Hedy Lamarr

Hedy Lamarr was one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood in the 40s, but that was not the only thing that characterized her, because she was also intelligent. Lamarr was a telecommunications engineer and was the co-inventor, with pianist George Antheil, of frequency hopping spread spectrum.

This invention was of great help in World War II and allowed the development of GPS, Wi-Fi, bluetooth, as well as the base of cell phones.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart directed the short film Come Swim in 2017, in which she combined impressionism and realism to tell the story. Out of that came a manual for using Neural Style Transfer, a device she used for the film that applies the aesthetics of one image to a different one.

This technique is a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, creating neural networks that alter video footage in real time by exposing an algorithm to one image to teach it to apply that technique to others.

