Hollywood actresses you didn’t know were Ukrainian

On many occasions we are used to seeing movies and series with talented actresses like Mila Kunis or Vera Farmiganames that automatically arouse interest among the fandom, but rarely do we take our foot off the accelerator to realize that they are not, not all the great stars of Hollywood are American.

Proof of this is this group of actresses of Ukrainian origin, who for years have stolen the global spotlight with all kinds of productions. It is also another example of the ability of the seventh art to unite nations and not divide them.. Now sit back and take a look.