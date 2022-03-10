Hollywood actresses you didn’t know were Ukrainian

The dizzying pace of the world seems to test us daily with every news report we see on our smart device, but did you know that there are multiple Ukrainian actresses who do not stop shining in Hollywood?
On many occasions we are used to seeing movies and series with talented actresses like Mila Kunis or Vera Farmiganames that automatically arouse interest among the fandom, but rarely do we take our foot off the accelerator to realize that they are not, not all the great stars of Hollywood are American.
Proof of this is this group of actresses of Ukrainian origin, who for years have stolen the global spotlight with all kinds of productions. It is also another example of the ability of the seventh art to unite nations and not divide them.. Now sit back and take a look.
Mila Kunis
We will start with Mila Kunis, who was born on August 14, 1983 in the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine. And this year she’ll be back on the big screen in Luckiest Girl Alive, where she shares credits with Connie Britton and Scoot McNairy.
Katherine Winnick
Although Katheryn Winnick was born in Ontario, Canada, her family comes from Ukraine and has repeatedly shown her support for the country in these times of war. And if you had doubts and you don’t recognize Winnick, surely you saw her in Vikings, The Dark Tower or Bones.
Vera and Taissa Farmiga
Something similar happens with Vera and Taissa Farmiga, who were born in New Jersey, United States, have Ukrainian ancestry, a detail that the protagonists of The Conjuring and American Horror Story, respectively, they have not overlooked and in their social networks they have shown their support for the country of their ancestors.
Olga Kurylenko
In the case of Olga Kurylenko, who is more than just a Bond girl, was born in the coastal city of Berdyansk in Ukraine. She is currently awaiting the premiere of multiple productions in which she participated, such as Empires of the Deep, White Elephant and High Heat.