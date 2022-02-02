Hollywood and body shaming: from Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton to Melanie Lynskey

Shortly before, the actress had written: «A lot of people say they care about my health but (…) they don’t see me on my Peloton (exercise bike)! She doesn’t see me running in the park with my baby. Thinness doesn’t always rhymes with good health“. It’s at Rolling Stone confessed that many members of the series production have addressed comments to her about the weight (colleague Juliette Lewis also sent a letter to the producers in her defense).

In fact, for the artist it was crucial that the character Shauna does not focus attention on the scale: “For me it was important that she feels comfortable and sexy without thinking or talking about it, I would like women to look at her and think : “Wow, she looks like me and no one tells her she’s the fat one.” Representation is important“.

From Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa, no star is really safe from hater attacks. And model Emily Ratajkowski just wrote us about a book, On my body (Edizioni Piemme): she explained that she did not feel “enough” because she was constantly dissected in the spotlight for her look.

Even Meryl Streep in one of the first auditions was considered “too ugly” to be an actress. And the examples multiply, like Maggie Gyllenhaal who at 37 lost a role because she was considered “too old” to interpret the love interest of a 55-year-old colleague: “The comment left me speechless – she told TheWrap – first I felt terrible, then I got angry and in the end I had a laugh ».

Jennifer Lawrence was asked to lose weight for Hunger Games (the franchise that turns 10 in March) but she said about us, even if in that case the character Katniss was born from the pen of Suzanne Collins (Mondadori) as skinny and skinny due to hunger and poverty.

Whether it is a request legitimized by the needs of the script or not, the actresses have begun to tell their experiences to ask not only kindness but fairness of treatment compared to their male counterparts.

Here because celebrities like Kate Winslet have turned down Photoshop tweaks to appear more slender.

Demi Lovato ended up in rehab at eighteen for eating disorders due to performance anxiety. Gabourney Sidibe (Precious) said that “fat-shaming is a very popular sport in Hollywood”.

There are those who adapt: ​​Jennifer Aniston lost 15 kilos at the beginning of her career on the advice of the manager but today, in hindsight, she says she should have loved herself more.

Practicing self love, therefore, by talking about it really helps. Perhaps he will not change the situation in the immediate future but – with the testimony of public figures – he will certainly continue to emphasize the very delicate and, unfortunately, still current issue.