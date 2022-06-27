Hollywood and sports, against the lack of protection of abortion in the US

EFE | Los Angeles | Chicago – June 27, 2022

Although the decision of the Supreme Court of revoking the protection of the right to abortion had already been leaked a few weeks ago, the ruling has caught the world by surprise. Since last June 24, the date on which the repeal was announced, the demonstrations and reactions have not stopped happening, and not even the world of music nor that of Hollywood or the sport They have been oblivious to this reality.

The Supreme Court of the United States, with a conservative majority, has ended the protection of the right to abortion, in force since 1973, with a controversial decision. A ruling approved with the support of six of the nine judges of the highest US judicial instance and upholds a law in the state of Mississippi that restricts abortion after fifteen weeks of gestation.

However, the conservative majority in the Supreme Court has decided to go further and reverse precedents set in the past by the court itself that protected that right.

Hollywood calls for access to abortion in the US.

the industry of Hollywood, always aligned with the progressive policies of the USA.has not been silent in the hours following the decision of the Supreme Court to abolish at a stroke the constitutional protection of the right to abortion, which has been in force for 50 years.

“I am absolutely terrified that we have arrived here after so many decades of fighting for women decide about their bodies, today’s decision has taken that away from us»Taylor Swift wrote to her millions of Twitter followers.

The most listened to singer in the US, who broke her political neutrality during Trump’s term, has accompanied her protest with a letter of Michelle Obama in which the former first lady claims to be “desolate” by the “loss of a fundamental right in the country”.

For its part, Eva Longoria has relied on a critical comment by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) to denounce on his Instagram profile that the ruling is a definitive attack on women’s freedom«.

She is not the only Latin reference in Hollywood who has raised her voice: America Ferrera has distributed information on its social networks about abortion access options for women living in states where the right has been suspended, while Ariana DeBose has been more resounding in stating that the US. “He is in the fight of his life.”

“No one is going to tell me what I can and can’t do with my body. No one is going to tell me who I love or who I’m marrying.”added DeBose about the possibility that the Supreme review other rights such as homosexual marriage.

A failure with “deadly consequences”

Several of the most prominent voices of the #MeToo movement also expressed their outrage, such as Alyssa Milanowho has assured that the decision will have “deadly consequences” and “will disproportionately harm women of color who already experience discrimination and high maternal mortality rates.”

The actress Patricia Arquette, for her part, recalled that the previous day the same Supreme Court judges protected the right to carry weapons on the street, even in states that place limitations on their legislation. “This Supreme Court is a mess,” has assured.

Viola Davis, winner of the Oscar for “Fences” in 2016has invited to “use the voice, more than ever”, after acknowledging that she felt “gutted” by the decision.

the comedian Amy Schumer has been more concise, by summoning women “to the street”though Halle Berry has gone a little further by demanding that “this war against women be stopped” and asking that the wave of outrage not be reduced to a handful of social media posts.

“We can’t just post about it, We must DO SOMETHING about it”Berry exclaimed.

Sport also rises up against the Supreme

The sports world has also reacted to the ruling. Billie Jean King, tennis legend and tireless fighter for women’s rights, has ensured that “It’s a sad day in America” and has warned on his Twitter account that The Supreme Court’s ruling “will not end abortion”but “it will end healthy and legal access to this vital medical intervention.”

For her part, the soccer player Megan Rapinoe showed her emotion at a press conference in which she stated that the repeal of this right “will disproportionately affect poor women, African-American women, immigrantswomen in violent relationships, women who have been raped, women and girls who have been raped by members of their own families, or maybe they just haven’t made the best decisions.”

«I am a cisgender, rich, white woman who lives in one of the most progressive cities in the world (Seattle) with the protection of not only me and my resources, but also this (indicating the USSF shield)»Rapinoe said at a press conference, visibly shaken.

“We know that the abortion ban does not prevent abortions, but rather prevents safe abortions. I can’t describe the sadness and cruelty of this, I think cruelty is the key point, because this is not pro-life.”

Basketball unites for abortion

In this sense, the NBA and the WNBA have published a joint statement in which they assure that “freedom should be protected”. Private professional basketball leagues “They believe that women should be able to make their own decisions about their health and their future, and we believe that freedom should be protected. We will continue to fight for gender equality and the right to health, including that our workers have access to a reproductive health system regardless of their location, ”reads the note.

Sports stars like LeBron James or Sue Bird They have shown their displeasure at the decision. The first has shared the message of former US President Barack Obama, which he considers “devastating” the Supreme Court ruling on abortion. For its part, Sue Bird has been shown “shattered” and in the same social network.

From his team, the Seattle Storm, they say they feel “enraged and ready to fight”, considering it intolerable that “People have gained the freedom to buy guns while women have lost the freedom to decide their own future.”

The association of WNBA players has released a statement in which it ensures that the Supreme Court ruling “offers an unfair path to abortion prohibition that reinforces economic, social, and political injustices and that it could lead to increased maternal mortality, as well as destroying reproductive freedom for all.”

The world of American soccer has also joined in the unanimous criticism of the Supreme Court ruling. Teams from the NWSL, the women’s league, and from the MLS, the men’s, have cataloged the abortion decision as an attack on human rights.

“Gotham FC vehemently opposes the reversal of ‘Roe v. Wade’ and believes that copyright is a human right. Not only should abortion be legal, but it should be accessible throughout the country.”can be read in a note from the NWSL.

«Freedom of decision about our body is a fundamental right and impossible to negotiate»have secured the Orlando City, of the MLS, and the Orlando Pride, of the NWSL.