Hollywood asks for peace – Diario El Mundo

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the whole world is watching how the war started by Vladimir Putin is developing, which has given rise to the worst armed crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

Faced with the situation, which has claimed the lives of a hundred people, social networks react with messages of horror and calls for peace, which have been joined by several celebrities from the world of entertainment, who have gone to their profiles to demonstrate against the war.

The actress Vera Farmiga (‘Warren File’, ‘Hawkeye’), of Ukrainian parents, shared on Instagram the country’s flag along with an image of the field, accompanied by some verses of the Ukrainian national anthem and several hashtags, among them # IStandWithUkraine.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) sent “love and prayers to all the innocent people in Ukraine, Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle.”

Popular rapper Cardi B posted the following tweet: “I wish world leaders would stop obsessing over power and stop to think about who this is affecting (citizens), plus the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions, should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.” In another message, the singer herself said “I’m not really on NATO’s side. I’m not really on the side of Russia. In fact, I am on the side of the citizens, because at the end of the day, the world is experiencing a crisis right now. Her messages have been criticized for not positioning herself.

Katheryn Winnick, the Canadian actress of Ukrainian origin known for the series ‘Vikings’, has filled her Instagram account with images of support for the country and the message “I am with Ukraine”.

Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Halloween night’) limited himself to sharing several images of the media conflict.



