Hollywood at the feet of Taika Waititi

“We have Thor in the midst of a mid-life crisis, trying to figure out her place in the world. He is lost and wants to know what is his purpose in life. Will he have to be a hero forever or does he have something else ahead of him?” Taika Waititi (Raukokore, New Zealand, 1975) in promotional interviews before the premiere of the hilarious Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth solo (solo?) raid of the God of Thunder on the big screen. “We’ve made a wild and crazy romantic comedy set in space,” he adds. Chris Hemsworthone of the stars of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), who plays the character for the ninth time.

From his first appearance in the new film, there is no room for doubt: the comprehensive renovation of the superhero, raised by Waititi in thor ragnarok (2017) and rounded off, also by the enormous belly of the character, in Avengers: Endgame (2019), and with the complicity of Chris Hemsworth’s enormous talent for comedy, continues in this new adventure. a voice in off (that of Korg, the Kronian warrior who accompanies our man in his galactic adventures, who, in the original version, is dubbed by Taika Waititi himself) makes us a comic review of the character’s history since his childhood while playing onlytime, of Enya.





there are a few set pieces horny during the two hours of duration of Thor: Love and Thunder: in a side-by-side battle with the Guardians of the Galaxy; in the new Aasgard converted into a touristic fishing village where that theatrical function is represented where Sam Neil plays Odin and Matt Damon dresses up as Loki (with a new addition, we won’t reveal it here) in the MCU cameos; in the encounters of Thor and his ex; in the relationship between the hammer Mjölnir and the Storm Destroyer axe, or in the fabulous visit to the Golden Temple where all the Gods of the Universe meet, including a Zeus who reminds us slightly of that Roman gladiator named Maximus Decimus Meridius. And in a delicious passage of pure romantic comedy where we will hear Our Last Summer from ABBA (“we wanted Viking bands on the soundtrack,” jokes the film’s director). We talk about Enya and of ABBAbut the narrative, epic and, above all, comic use of songs from the 80s and 90s (and also certain iconography) becomes a festival during the screening: fundamentally, Taika Waititi’s nods to Gun’s’Roses (even there is a character who makes himself say Axl) include four themes, such as Welcome to the Jungle either Sweet Child O’Mine, amid moments that lift the audience out of their seats.

With Christian bale as a bad guy in the movie, and with the return to the franchise of a very comfortable Natalie Portman like Jane Foster (not Jane Fonda, not Jodie Foster), this new adventure continues in the playful spirit of Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth explained it in an interview on Screen Rant: “I was feeling a bit stuck and bored with the character until Taika dismantled and destroyed everything we knew and started over. The two movies with him are refreshing. As long as I continue to work with directors like him who bring something different to the table, I’m up for it.” to whatever,” he explained, amid rumors that this could be his last appearance as God of Thunder. And it is that, like half of Hollywood, Hemsworth has fallen on all fours under the influence of New Zealand filmmaker. We give you some keys to understand why Waititi is one of the fashionable surnames in Hollywood.





The family? Fine thanks

“All my movies are about family,” says Taika Waititi. A truth hidden between stories full of vampires, Nazis, superheroes or pirates. But let’s go in parts: the filmmaker began his successful artistic career when he was studying at the University of Victoria: there he got together with four companions to build a comedy group. They were called So You’re a Man, and among its members were Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, later known for their duet Flight of the Conchords. Waititi and Clement also had their own duet, The Humor Beastsand in 2014 they wrote and co-directed the extraordinary film What we do in the shadows, a delirious madness presented as a documentary that followed the daily life of a small group of vampires who prepare to enjoy a profane carnival that is celebrated in New Zealand. Vampires who recycle their victims’ clothes, but don’t know how they fit because they can’t see themselves in the mirror. Vampires who go out to parties, who face werewolves and who befriend a human, computer and not very talkative, named Stu. And vampires who, of course, form a family. converted to series by hbo max, What we do in the shadows It opened the doors to a Waititi who had already directed two previous films, also, of course, turning the conventional idea of ​​the family upside down: Eagle vs. Shark (2007) and Boy (2010).





Hitler and the Oscar

After directing the wonderful On the hunt for the wildebeests (2016), our man signed for Marvelalways on the lookout for talent in independent cinema to give her blockbusters a differential stamp. thor ragnarok (2017) turned the MCU movies upside down (or two). In this sense, Waititi is as relevant as James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, another trickster capable of giving his products a marked personality within a gigantic machinery. ragnarok It was the first of two consecutive and obvious turning points in Taika Waititi’s career. The second, the six Oscar nominations for JojoRabbit (2019), which Waititi directed, wrote (he took the statuette for Best Adapted Screenplay), produced and co-starred. He was Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend of the child protagonist, in a fable as funny as it is tragic, in which a young member of the Hitler Youth discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic. “An adorable, peculiar and capricious Führer”, in the words of Waititi himself, who internationalized his name even more. It was not the first time that the New Zealand filmmaker had raised his head at the ceremony: in 2003 he was a candidate with the short film Two Cars, One NightY we saw him pretending to be asleep while the nominations were read. With the success of jojorabbit, our man was already a reality and led the interest and preferences of the great studios of Hollywood.





From Marvel to Star Wars

Taika Waititi’s rise to celebrity includes projects of all kinds. In the world of series, he is co-creator of Reservation Dogs (which you will find on Disney+) and Wellington Paranormal (HBO Max), and has directed episodes of The Mandalorian (Disney+) and from Our flag means death (HBO Max), where he also plays the pirate Blackbeard. As an actor, he has shown his face in movies like FreeGuy (2021), Suicide Squad (2021) or in the recently released The electrifying life of Louis Wain (2021), and has put a voice in Lightyear (2022). He just directed a new movie, Next Goal Wins, with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. And among his many projects, an adaptation of the heroes of time (that crazy cult movie by Terry Gilliam) on AppleTV+ and a new feature film by starwars of which Waititi does nothing more than give a small hint: “I’m thinking about some ideas, but I would like to do something new, expand the universe that we already know, not see planes of the Millennium Falcon or Chewbacca’s grandmother”, has commented on in some recent interviews.





Protagonist of the pink press

Father of two girls from a first marriage to Chelsea Winstanley, Taika Waititi is also the stuff of tabloids. For some time now, he has had a romantic relationship with the British singer and songwriter. Rita prays, and recently their commitment was made public, which, they explain, would lead to their wedding this summer. However, in a moment worthy of any of her films or scripts, Waititi found herself in the middle of a controversy when, a year ago now, social media was filled with photos of the couple kissing the actress. Tessa Thompson (King, yes, in masculine, Valkyria from the last two films of Thor, an open character LGTBIQ+ that dynamite gender roles in Marvel). From these viralized images, the Daily Telegraph published an alleged discontent of Marvel Studios because apparently this was not the image they wanted to give to the public. And new information claimed that the company was worried that the relationship between Thompson and Waititi was getting worse. Our man has not made any statements about it, he only explained in an interview that “controversies on the Internet disappear immediately”, and that they were not doing anything wrong: “Is it that important? No, not really”, leaving with the honey in the lips of hundreds of thousands of morbid who wanted this trio to be real and not one of Waititi’s usual taunts to the paparazzi who, from time to time, target him.