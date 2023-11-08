Hollywood biz managers discuss managing the finances of famous clients

Money is a complex thing, both practically and psychologically. It can be a ticket to freedom or a dark presence leading people down a path of destruction, and it is always a fussy child that needs careful watching and nurturing.

This is a particularly thorny topic in the world of entertainment, where money can come in suddenly and go out just as quickly if not handled properly. This is why so many actors, musicians, directors, and others hire business managers.

To their clients, business managers may be viewed as wizards, trusted advisors, or scolding parents. For their part, business managers have to deal with a range of personalities with different career scenarios, which can be difficult to navigate. Nonetheless, there are ways to boost consumers’ financial health across the board.

Athletes are a particularly difficult group to mentor. Ask almost any business manager who the most challenging clients are and they will tell you it’s professional athletes. By the time they turn professional, athletes have long been accustomed to being treated like celebrities in their community, but they usually have no experience dealing with money. The problem is compounded by the fact that their careers are short and can be ended by a catastrophic injury at any moment.

Athlete clients are often “poor and haven’t gone through the normal stages like an actor or writer, waiting tables,” says New York-based business manager Evan Bell, managing partner of Bell & Company. “They went from training in high school. From tables in the U.S. to training tables in college to NBA or NFL careers.”

Bell says they often suffer from what he calls “big shot-ism”. Once an athlete signs a big pro contract and the money starts coming in, they not only buy a big house, fancy cars, and jewelry for themselves, but they also finance luxurious lifestyles for friends and family. And worse, listen to their investment advice.

“The problem is when they have someone in their ear who doesn’t have experience and is not thinking about the client’s best interest but about their emotional connection with them,” says Bell.

Another difficult category is those who spend wastefully. Clients can become financially ruined with several small to medium-sized streams of financial indulgence, or they can wipe out large chunks of their fortune in one fell swoop by purchasing a big-ticket item such as a yacht or private jet, both of which have high Price tag and astronomical maintenance costs.

Business says, “If you’re a guy like Johnny Depp or something, and you might have a $50 million Gulfstream and you still have hundreds of millions of dollars, I guess it doesn’t matter, but For most people, it’s not worth it.” Manager Leith Carlson, a partner and Callas & Carlson. “Standing an aircraft at Van Nuys airports can cost a million a year, whether you operate it or not. You have FAA checks, you have insurance. “this is incredible.”

In some circles, private islands have overtaken private jets as the ultimate status symbol. The island that Phil Sarna’s client wanted to purchase did not have electricity or running water, which meant a generator to provide electricity, fuel to power the generator, and a salt-water desalination system, along with a boat. Space will be needed to store the fuel. A full-time staff to transport people and supplies, and to service everything.

“It was a beautiful island, but it would have been a disaster because this $10 million island had to be bought for $20 million to get the infrastructure,” says Sarna, founder of PS Business Management. “And that’s assuming you’ll be able to build a house on it that will be durable and worth visiting more than a few times a year.”

And then there are the gamblers. The classic bad celebrity investment is a restaurant, which attracts ego as a physical manifestation of success, where the owner can command the best table in the house and entertain friends and family, while the press and public are ostracized by the staff. And kept away by security. On the other side of the velvet ropes. But according to the National Restaurant Association, 60% of all eateries fail within the first year of their opening, with 80% failing within five years.

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” says Matthew Burke, managing partner of Singer Burke. “It usually takes three times longer than one might think to build a business, the cost of Three times as much and you make a third of what you think you’re going to make, at least when starting out. “It is difficult to implement checks and balances and internal controls in a business or where there is a lot of cash or a lot of personnel turnover.”

And then there’s crypto. In fact, cryptocurrencies have overtaken restaurants as a risky investment option in recent years, but the market took a downturn last year, caused by the collapse of TerraUSD and the bankruptcy of FTX, which was blamed on everyone from quarterback Tom Brady. was promoted with celebrity support. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David gives business managers more leverage to turn away customers.

Mark Catalini of Level Four Business Management says, “Some people came in and out at the right time, but it didn’t mean much to me and I’m glad it’s not really part of the discussion anymore.”

On the other side of the coin stand those customers who are determined to avoid any and all financial troubles. Call them risk-averse. “They’re called good customers,” says Sarna. “I’ve never met a customer who was too conservative.”

Fiscally conservative consumers span across generations. David Garelick, president of It is, so it makes sense.” Global Business Management. “But some of the younger clients were there in 2008 and 2009 when we had the Great Recession, and they may be skeptical of the markets.”

But fear of risk can be a negative for clients who tend to be overly cautious during their peak earning years. “That scenario is when your career is ahead of you and you’re earning enough to maintain your lifestyle, but your asset base needs to grow to support your retirement,” says Bell. “We have clients who grew up in poverty who sometimes don’t even want to invest in the stock market. It’s all bondage. “They’re afraid of losing everything.”

Another category can be called builders. These are the types who are likely to exhibit good fiscal habits, such as producers. “Producers who are running their own production companies tend to be very focused and savvy in terms of return on investment in terms of every dollar put into their company or their project slate,” says Burke. “And they are very interesting and exciting clients to work with because they understand the whole aspect.

“They have staff, they have staff, they have HR and other issues to deal with in terms of financial planning and budgeting, not only for their show or their project, but for their company as well.”

For all of these categories, the business manager is a teacher, often teaching fiscal literacy to clients who are new to money. And, according to Elizabeth Campos, Manhattan West’s director of business management, this process is a one-on-one experience with their clients. It starts with establishing trust. Honesty and transparency.

“My job is to discipline them and educate them and show them results or maybe rewards,” says Campos. “This has really worked in my favor because when everyone else is going to my clients with these amazing investments, they know to come to me first so we can do our due diligence and make sure that this investment Checks all the boxes instead of logging in. Based only on positive discussion.”

The main lesson clients need to learn is what is an acceptable risk in proportion to their assets. For example, if a client is worth $100 million, it is fine to buy a $5 million home, but they should think twice if theirs is only worth $10 million. Furthermore, putting money into crypto or any other great investment may not be such a bad idea, provided it is a small part of their overall portfolio.

“Clients are always ahead of the curve when it comes to new technology and we see the future better than everyone else,” says Sarna. “But there has to be a balance in terms of risk, timelines and liquidity.”