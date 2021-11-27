Hollywood Burger with Giobbe Covatta and Pino Quartullo at the Duse Theater

The November 26 to the Duse Theater from Bologna, Hollywood Burger, the hilarious comedy by Roberto Cavosi. With Giobbe Covatta and Pino Quartullo, the show will be staged until November 28th (Saturday and Friday at 9pm, Sunday at 4pm). This is a recovery of the dates initially scheduled from 6 to 8 March 2020 and postponed for the pandemic.

Hollywood Burger, directed by Quartullo himself, is a play set in an artists’ canteen in Hollywood Studios. A comedy that follows the stories of two mythomaniac actors, not at all close to success, but tenaciously clinging to the dream of cinema. The two of them make and talk about all the colors, “raging” on their burgers and spreading in a convulsive way mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Leon and Burt – these are their names – never stop competing with their misfortunes and misadventures, despite an orderly making fun of them. They rattle off anecdotes with Stanley, Giulia, Robert, Jack, Francis, Meryl, Al, Ridley: they are the so-called “namedropper“, That is, those who list the names of the most famous people as if they were their close friends.

The story of “a frustration that is also ours“

Job Covatta And Pino Quartullo, therefore, they will play two actors who, despite their skill, have not managed to have luck on stage. “They are two typical victims of the Hollywood system – Quartullo explains in the director’s notes – at the same time so tender that we fall in love with them: too defenseless for a jungle like Hollywood. And it is in this jungle that Leon and Burt lead us by the hand, telling us about their life through their films ”. In fact, both have starred in great cinema masterpieces, such as A Space Odyssey, The Godfather, Casablanca And Dracula. Yet in all cases they dressed roles hopelessly cut yourself during assembly. Thus, those mythical films, in which they worked but were then made out of, become for the public a journey into the collective existence and into everyone’s memories.

Hollywood Burger brings American cinema and their lives to the stage, in a crescendo of hilarious anecdotes, unexpected tensions, unexpected revelations, until it explodes in a violent paradoxical finale. On a deeper level, however, the frustrations of the protagonists “they are a bit of a metaphor for ours, everyone can recognize their own dissatisfactions in them“. After decades, in fact, the two are still waiting for the opportunity and waiting for Jack Nicholson to pass by. The world of cinema, therefore, becomes “a world that flatters you to betray you and from which it is good to steal even the smallest crumbs of happiness because it is only on those that you can build, as Leon and Burt teach us, your life and dignity“.

