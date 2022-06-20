Hollywood celebrities conquer the campaigns of luxury brands

After being displaced by reggaeton artists, influencers and instamodels (say Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner), the great stars of Hollywood They once again conquer the advertising campaigns of renowned firms.

And it is that the elegance that some actresses project famous makes a perfect match with the lifestyle they sell Luxury brands like Cartier, Bulgari and Gucci.



Jessica Chastain: Gucci

A few days ago, the signature Gucci I present Jessica Chastain (winner of the Oscar for best actress in this year’s edition, for her work in Tammy Faye’s eyes) as the new image of her high jewelry line. The North American, who transmits an aura of sophistication, shines in the ads with colorful and impressive creations.



Creative director Alessandro Michele’s fascination with the mecca of cinema was revealed in his spring-summer 2022 show, held in full Hollywood Boulevard and in which recognized celebrities like Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin. The collection was dominated by lavish three-piece suits, tuxedos and flowing red-carpet dresses.

Anne Hathaway: Bulgari

On the other hand, the jewelry firm Bulgarian recently presented with great fanfare to Anne Hathaway as its new global ambassador, who joins a select group of stars, among which are Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Carla Bruni. The actress from “The Devil Wears Fashion” made his official debut during the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where he wore a necklace with a rare 107-carat sapphire.



Sharon Stone: Dolce & Gabbana

A celebrity that has risen from its ashes is Sharon Stone, famous for her role in the film “Bass Instincts”. The North American is currently the protagonist of the campaign in honor of Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion bag. In the images, he tours Venice in the company of the accessory and handsome models Adam Senn and Sam Webb.



Lily Collins: Lancome and Cartier

Other actress who stays on top is Lily Collins, who stars in the series “Emily in Paris”. In addition to being an ambassador for the Lancome beauty companystars in the advertisements of the French house Cartierin which she models everything from bags to impressive jewelry such as rings, bracelets and necklaces.



Will the reggaeton players be able to win the battle against the Hollywood stars in the realm of luxury?

