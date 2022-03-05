Hollywood celebrities of Ukrainian origin raising their voices against the war | People | Entertainment

The Russian military intervention in Ukraine has not gone unnoticed in any corner of the planet, even disturbing the international show business. Popular Hollywood celebrities of Ukrainian origin are using their fame to raise awareness of this situation and appeal to their fans for support on the issue.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born in 1983 in Soviet Ukraine. In 1991, at the age of seven, she and her Jewish family fled to the United States. Photo: Taken from buzzfeed.com

the star of That ’70s Show and the black swan is one of the most famous Ukrainian actresses in Hollywood. He was born in the city of Chernivtsi, when the Soviet Union was still part of it.where he lived until he was seven years old when his family decided to move to the United States.

Although she does not have profiles on social networks, her husband Ashton Kutcheryes, and from those platforms the actor has also shared an initiative that both have organized on behalf of Gofundme with the aim of matching up to 3 million dollars that will be added to the target value of the collection.

“Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity in general is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million.”, explains Mila in the text of the campaign.

Post for socials: If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them. Ukraine doesn’t want to fight, they just don’t want Putin’s government and don’t want to be occupied. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 1, 2022

Ashton being the only one of the couple with a virtual presence, he is doing everything possible to support the nation that gave birth to the mother of his children. On Twitter he is very active in this regard, with expressions like “I support Ukraine” and “If you know someone from Russia, call him and tell him that his media is lying to him. Ukraine does not want to fight, they just do not want Putin’s government and his invasion”. The last message was published in English and Russian.

Mila Jovovich

Born in 1975 in Kiev, Ukraine, when it was still part of the Soviet Union, Mila Jovovich emigrated with her parents to London when she was five years old and then to Sacramento, California; they eventually settled in Los Angeles. Photo: Taken from dailynewshungary.com

The actress who became known worldwide for the science fiction saga resident Evil was born in the heart of Ukraine, that is, Kyiv, the capital. Although he also has American nationality, Jovovich now feels more than ever united with his compatriots.

In his Instagram account he published a text that reads in English “I am heartbroken and stunned, trying to process this week’s events back home. (…) My blood and roots are from Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror, the country being destroyed, families displaced…”

In her attempts to help Ukrainians, Milla Jovovich posted a link to associations to which financial donations can be made in her Instagram biography.

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko was born in 1979 in the city of Berdyansk, when Ukraine was a Soviet republic. Her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian. Photo: Taken from cinemascomics.com

Big fans of action movies will remember Kurylenko’s performance as bond girl in Quantum of Solace and in Black Widow. He was born and spent his childhood in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk when the country was still a Soviet republic. She also has Russian and Belarusian roots: her father, Konstantin, is Ukrainian, and her mother, artist Marina Alyabusheva, was born in Irkutsk Oblast (subnational entity), Russia, and has Russian and Belarusian ancestry.

On February 24, he posted a short text on his Instagram account in which he stated that he was “praying for Ukraine and the safety of his people.”

In addition, he added the flag of his native country to his profile picture and in recent days he has shared multiple Instagram stories about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Regina Spector

Regina Spektor was born in 1980 in Moscow, Soviet Union, into a Russian-Jewish musical family. Photo: Taken from louder.mx

The singer-songwriter is originally from Russia, but with relatives from Ukraine. After her attacks began, he released a photo of her as a child with a long reflection on her current situation.

“In Ukraine there are millions of civilians being dragged into war and in Russia, children are sent to fight and die for no reason other than the bottomless ‘more, more, more, more’ of politicians and corporations,” he said.

Vladimir Klichko

The name of the former professional boxer jumped into the media when it became known that he was the husband of the American actress Hayden Panettiere with whom he shares a daughter, Kaya, 7 years old. Until last week the little girl was in the Ukraine, but at the moment she is safe with her mother.

Klitschko was born in Semipalatinsk (now Semey), when Kazakhstan was part of the Soviet Union. His father, Vladimir Rodionovic Klitschko (1947-2011), was a major general in the Soviet Air Force and a Ukrainian military attache to Germany. Photo: Taken from offradranch.com

In his case, it is Hayden who is encouraging his supporters to “stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

In an Instagram post, the star of Heroes (2006-2010) and Nashville (2012-2016), 32, said he was praying for his family, friends and everyone else struggling in Ukraine. “I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years,” she wrote.

He directed his fans to follow Klitschko and his brother Vitali, who is the mayor of Kiev, for updates on the situation in that country. Panettiere also clarified in a comment that his daughter Kaya was safe and was not currently in Ukraine.

Katherine Winnick

The Canadian actress played Lagertha, a character who became an icon for fans of the series. Being of Ukrainian descent, she spoke Ukrainian as her first language and did not start speaking English until she was eight years old.

The former star of the series vikings He was born in Canada, but his family is Ukrainian, so he feels a great connection to this country. Since the Russian invasion began, she has shared a series of images showing his support for Ukraine and calling for the war to stop. One of the portraits that attracted the most attention was the one in which she appears with President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Vera and Taissa Farmiga

Sisters and actresses Taissa and Vera Farmiga were born in the United States, but their parents and grandparents are from Ukraine. Photo: Taken from antena3.com

A similar case is that of the talented sisters Vera and Taissa Farmiga. The first is the protagonist of the saga of El conjuro; the second was in charge of various roles in the anthology series American Horror Story. Both were born in the United States, but their parents and grandparents were Ukrainian, and at home they were largely instilled with Ukrainian traditions (in fact, Vera did not speak English until after she was 6 years old), so they have shown their concern for the conflict in that area.

Vera has shared on Instagram images of support for the country of her ancestors, as well as links to make donations and constant updates on the climb. “I watch in horror every day as the diabolical aggressor Putin continues to carry out his sinister expansionist threats, his demonic destruction and his senseless massacre of Ukraine, of innocent Ukrainians,” he says in a Time front page post charting the war. .

Taissa instead painted one of her snapshots in the colors of the European country’s flag. “I support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”