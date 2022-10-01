Hollywood celebrities of Ukrainian origin

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has caused thousands of opinions in the world, and celebrities have also given their position on the matter, plus those who are of Ukrainian origin but reside outside of their native country.

That is why we present you a list of celebrities who were born in Ukraine but have succeeded in Hollywoodand aware of the Russian invasion in their native country have spoken.

Mila Kunis

The well-known actress for movies like “The Black Swan” or “Friends With Benefits”he was born August 14, 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine (when it was still part of the Soviet Union). When he was 7 years old, his family decided to move to the United States.

Jovovich mile

The actress known for the saga of science fiction “Resident Evil” born December 17, 1975 in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Olga Kurylenko

The actress remembered for her role as Bond girl in the movie “Quantum of Solace”was born on November 14, 1979 in Berdyansk, Ukraine.

Alina Baikova

The model who has worked for firms such as Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, was born in 1989 in Kirovohrad, Ukraine.

Ana Layevska

Although the actress may not have climbed to Hollywood, Ana Layevska is well known in Mexico, she nwas born on January 10, 1982 in kyiv, UkraineHowever, when he was nine years old, he moved with his family to Mexico.

Katherine Winnick

Although the actress the series “Vikings” was born in Canadaoh, it has family in Ukraine which is why he has pronounced on the war.

Vera and Taissa Farmiga

The Vera sisters (protagonist of the “The Conjuring” saga) and Taissa (in charge of various roles in the anthology series “American Horror Story”) were born in the United States, however, their dads and grandparents are Ukrainians.

The aforementioned celebrities have already spoken about the situation that is facing Ukraine.