Hollywood celebrities react to the Russia-Ukraine war

Behind the Russian invasion of Ukrainethe whole world is watching how the war started by Vladimir Putin is developing, which has given rise to the worst armed crisis in Europe since World War II.

Given the situation, which yesterday claimed the lives of at least 137 people, social networks react with messages of horror and calls for peacewho have been joined by several celebrities from the world of entertainment, who have come to their profiles to demonstrate against the war.

The actress Vera Farmiga (‘The Warren File’, ‘Hawkeye’), of Ukrainian parentsshared the country’s flag on Instagram along with an image of the field, accompanied by some verses from the Ukrainian national anthem and various hashtags, including #IStandWithUkraine.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) sent “Love and prayers to all the innocent people in Ukraine, Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene show“.

Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle.

Popular rapper Cardi B posted the following tweet: “I wish world leaders would stop obsessing over power and stop to think about who this is affecting (citizens)Furthermore, the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions, should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”. In another message, the singer said “I’m not really on the side of NATO. I’m not really on the side of Russia. In fact, I’m on the side of the citizens, because at the end of the day, the world is experiencing a crisis right now.”. His messages have been criticized for not positioning himself.

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.

Katheryn Winnick, the Canadian actress of Ukrainian origin known for the series ‘Vikings’, has filled her Instagram account with images of support for the country and the message “I stand with Ukraine”.

Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Halloween night’ limited himself to sharing several images of the media conflict.

American comedian and presenter Stephen Colbert said the following on Twitter: “Mask restrictions are being relaxed just in time for see each other expressions when world war 3 starts“.

Mask restrictions are easing just in time for us to see each other's expressions when World War III starts.

The German and Spanish interpreter Daniel Brühl (‘Good Bye, Lenin!’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’) shared his experience in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, one of the locations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Last year I was warmly welcomed by the people of Odessa and as I walked down the Potemkin Stairs I thought of that horrible scene in Eisenstein’s film. Today was Putin going down the stairs shooting innocent people, unnecessarily attacking a European Country. The world does not buy the (History) of the aggressor, but it will hold him responsible for this Crime. My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and the many Russians who suffer under THE authoritarian regime. STOP THE WAR NOW“.

Author Stephen King made a metaphor about conflict: “What most of us learned at recess: You don’t just stand there while a big boy hits a little boy. You may have to take a punch or two to make the big one stop, but it’s the right thing to do.“.

What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don't stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that's the right thing to do.

Actress and presenter Rosie O’Donnell has been very active on Twitter for several days denouncing Putin: “You have to stop it”. And also to Trump and the followers of the former president who support the Russian leader.

Former wrestler and actor John Cena was criticized for the tweet he launched about the conflict, with many Internet users accusing him of taking advantage of the conflict to promote his series using the hashtag ‘The Peacemaker’. The tweet says: “If I could summon the powers of a real life Peacemaker, this would be a great time to do it.”.

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so.

Lastly, Oscar-winning singer and actress Cher shared several politically charged tweets in her usual emoji style calling “despot” to Putin and said, among other things, that “If given the opportunity, it will devour sovereign countries until the USSR is resurrected”.

Why Ukraine's Important 2??.Putin's despot,trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries,Till He Resurrects USSR??.This Will Leave Europe,Small & unprotected.Russia,China,Saudis Want 2 Bring??2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity.They C Hate,Division,Weakness.

They C Hate Between Politicians,& Ppl. They See Ppl murdered,&Attempted murders in Our Capital. Some call them criminals Some patriots. Some??’ns Dont Want Democracy, Want Women Hobbled,

Racism &Mistrust U By Flag U Fly.”A House Divided Against Itself,Cannot Stand”.We R That House ? cher (@cher) February 23, 2022

Also in Spain

In our country there have also been signs of rejection and denunciation of the war by performers and artists who have not hesitated to go to Twitter and Instagram to reflect on the horrible situation and call for an end to the war.

Ana Obregón writes on Instagram: “I strongly condemn any kind of war. But that in the XXI century Russia attacks Ukraine is inadmissible. What is happening with human beings? Can someone explain it to me? Today my heart goes out to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. How many innocent deaths victims of a madman. Putin, you are a murderer”.

The filmmaker Santiago Segura has also gone to Instagram to record his position on the matter with this reflection: “That after the scientific and technological advances of the last centuries we continue to see warlike conflicts around the world speaks volumes about how incongruous the human being is. or the predictable. I say this from my house that has a roof, and next to my fridge, which has food, but I feel anguish even though the violence materializes hundreds or thousands of kilometers away. It depresses me and makes me feel powerless. I will try to be more peaceful and less belligerent in my small environment. Smooth out rough edges before seeking confrontation, offer solutions instead of insults, build bridges better than burn roads… I hope I succeed and that many feel something similar in the face of these events that now shake the world”.

The singer Lolita has shared the message “No to war, not always”adding: “It hurts my soul, that we are still in this situation, NO, It cannot be that the human being is not yet aware that a war means death, hunger enough already”.

On the other hand, Javier Bardem has taken the action outside of social networks and has gone to the Russian embassy in Madrid to demonstrate against the war in Ukrainewhile Sean Penn is in the invaded country, where he is directing a documentary feature film about the Russian invasion, in which he has been immersed since November of last year.