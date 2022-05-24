Hollywood does not choose Colombian actors for characters from the country – Film and TV – Culture

Whenever a Colombian character appears in a major Hollywood production, a question is revived: Why don’t those roles remain in the hands of Colombian actors?

There are many factors that go into the decision. Possibly at the auditions there have been national interpreters who are trying to break into the big film industry, but they still do not have the power on screen to ‘drag’ the public, how can a young actor compete with a star like Benicio del Toro, for example?

They are new or they are just building international recognition or, simply, the roles of Colombians that normally appear in the American film scene do not appeal to those who already have a greater international projection.

In some cases they are evil characters, with questionable morals or full of stereotypes.. Or, directly: mobsters. Hollywood, in a high percentage, sees in Colombians the face of Pablo Escobar. But there are exceptions.

One of the most recent cases was that of Agents 355, an action tape that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, in which three spies from different intelligence agencies undertake a suicide mission to keep a valuable device. In this film, Penélope Cruz appears playing Graciela Rivera, a psychologist who arrives from Bogotá and ends up trapped in an intrigue full of violence and technological weapons. Cruz is Spanish and surprisingly she is not the evil one in the story.

Agents 355 featured Penélope Cruz and Édgar Ramírez.

His co-star and producer of Agents 355, Jessica Chastain, explained when questioned about a European star becoming Bogota in front of the cameras, that the decision was a matter related more to marketing than to nationality.“When I had the idea to make this movie, Penelope was very important in getting the project financed,” he said.

In fact, it is not the first time that Cruz gets into the skin of a Colombian and played the journalist Virginia Vallejo in Loving Pablo, accompanied by her husband in real life, Javier Bardem, who assumed the role of Pablo Escobar. In this case the phenomenon was presented ‘in combo’ and followed the same pattern: the Cruz-Bardem tandem sells.

Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro.

“Escobar is the Hamlet of Hispanic actors,” said Puerto Rican Benicio del Toro in an interview in El País de España, when he premiered Sicario 2 in which, Oh surprise! he resumed his role as Alejandro, a Colombian assassin (who was nicknamed Medellín) who collaborated with the US authorities in an operation against drug trafficking on the border with Mexico.

And he was also seduced by the character of the biggest Colombian drug trafficker in Escobar: paradise lost, a film that fictionalized the love of a young American with a capo’s niece and in which, very close to Medellín, there was a beach to surf.

The names weigh and many times the producers do not complicate their lives in auditions. The ‘Colombian accent’ in English-language films is only noticed by Latin Americans and Spaniards, and their teams end up opting for stars that are already shining or that are closer at hand.

The Guatemalan Óscar Isaac, for example, in 2014 worked on the film A Most Violent Year, a drama in which he became Abel Morales, a Colombian who lives in New York. and who runs a transport company.

But perhaps one of the selections that caused the most controversy (even outrage) was that of the American actress of Dominican origin Zoe Saldaña, who She played a relentless hitman from Bogota in the film Colombiana (2011), directed by Olivier Megaton and produced by Luc Besson. Her name was Catleya and she wanted to avenge the death of her father, a mobster who lived in a Colombian capital, suspiciously similar to Mexico.

Robert Davi, a New Yorker through and through, played Franz Benitez, a drug lord in License to Kill, the second film to star Timothy Dalton as James Bond. Due to his characteristics, it was evident that Benitez was Colombian; Davi came from action movies and a career marked by low budget or secondary roles, perhaps the hardness of his face was responsible for giving him the opportunity to face the famous agent 007.

A similar phenomenon has also occurred in Spain. Carlos Bardem played Apache, the chilling Colombian inmate in Cell 211. In turn, Luis Tosar embodied as a Colombian peasant in the controversial film Operation Ewhich narrated the life of Crisanto Gómez, the man to whom the FARC handed over the son born in captivity to Clara Rojas.

“He managed to make me understand unknown things about Colombia and understand its realities a little more,” the actor acknowledged.

Something similar was experienced by his compatriot from La Rioja, Javier Cámara. that, after an experience in the third season of the series Narcos, where he became Guillermo Pallomari, the accountant of the head of the Cali cartel Miguel Rodríguez, he returned as Héctor Abad Gómez (father of the writer Héctor Abad Faciolince) in the film El olvido que seremosachieving a charismatic doctor, social leader, university professor and family man, who was assassinated on August 25, 1987 in Medellín.

Javier Cámara in The oblivion that we will be. Photo: Snail Television.

Cámara enchanted for his work with the paisa accent, his paternal tenderness and his resemblance to the character that inspired the story. Abad Faciolince himself was the one who proposed the Spaniard for the role and he was not wrong: He was an endearing ‘Colombian’.

A twist in the narrative

However, for a couple of years the panorama has changed a bit: now Colombian actors also play roles of other nationalities in film productions with specific examples such as that of Natalia Reyes, who played Dani Ramosa Mexican woman who faces off against a killer robot in Terminator: Dark Fate.

(You may be interested: Captain Marvel prepares to return more powerful to the cinema).

The same thing happened with Juan Pablo Raba, who in the films El protector and Matar o muerte: Peppermint, assumed the role of a Mexican mobster. And there are hundreds of Mexican actors available in Hollywood. Maluma, for his part, became Bastián, a Puerto Rican music star who is losing the love of Jennifer López in the romantic comedy Marry Me.

In the movie ‘El protector’Juan Pablo Raba is a Mexican capo.

This year’s Oscar-winning animated film, Encanto broke in many ways the narrative that all Latinos are flour from the same bag for Hollywood. Disney was serious about making a movie about Colombia and it wasn’t just in the script and the research. María Cecilia Botero, Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo lent their voices in the English version of the film.

The movie ‘Encanto’ showed characteristics of the country and changed the paradigm about Colombians in Hollywood movies.

Sofía Vergara, the most famous Latina in Hollywood, who catapulted her success in the Modern Family series as Gloria Pritchett Delgado, a fun and irreverent Colombian who gave another flavor to the experiences of an American family, will reappear on a more serious plane by producing and starring in the miniseries Griselda for Netflix.

Image of Sofía Vergara characterized as Griselda Blanco.

The production portrays the life of Griselda Blanco, who was the queen of illegal drug trafficking between Colombia and the United States in the 1970s, and who has attracted a lot of attention because it means a change of tone in Vergara’s work, which could give her a coup de grace to a miniseries inspired by the same character that featured the performance of the British Catherine-Zeta Jones (Cocaine Grandmother, 2018).

Is it time for Hollywood to take Colombian actors more seriously? In 2004, Catalina Sandino played the role of a young woman from Bogota who entered the United States as a mule in the film Maria Full of Grace, by the American Joshua Marston. She and she almost won an Oscar for best actress.

