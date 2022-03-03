Hollywood doesn’t want even Batman to go to Russia for Ukraine invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has generated negative consequences in various industries, including the film industry. Hollywood production companies have chosen to pause the premieres of their films in Russian cinemas, among which was “The Batman”.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros explained that because of the conflict, the premiere of the film “The Batman” was paused, which was scheduled to hit theaters this Thursday, March 3.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement.

He then added: “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We look forward to a swift and peaceful resolution of this tragedy.”

The Walt Disney Company was the first in announcing the stoppage, and this was later joined by Warner Bros, Universal Studios, Paramount and Sony Pictures.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we will pause the release of our films in Russia, including Pixar’s upcoming Turning Red”Disney reported.

Likewise, Sony Pictures aborted the arrival of “Morbius, a story detached from the “Spider-Man” saga planned in Russia to be released in April.

Sony Pictures stated that the measure was carried out due to the military action that continues in Ukraine, the resulting uncertainty and the unleashed humanitarian crisis that exists in the region.

“The Lost City,” an adventure film with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, was also canceled by Paramount for the Russians, as was “Sonic 2: The Movie.”

Other titles that have not been shown until now in Russia are: “Belfast”, “Ambulance”, “The Bad Guys” and “Jurassic World Dominion”.